Tebow to N.C. Bapt. DR: You’ve gone above, beyond

Professional athlete, sports analyst and native Floridian Tim Tebow thanked North Carolina Baptist churches in a Facebook video posted Sept. 21 for their disaster relief efforts across Florida after Hurricane Irma.

“I just want to say, from the bottom of my heart, thank you so much for what you’re doing,” said Tebow, a former NFL quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner from the University of Florida. Tebow now plays professional baseball for the New York Mets organization. “You’ve gone above and beyond, and we thank you so much.”

Hurricane Irma slammed into Florida’s southern tip Sept. 10, cutting a northward path through the state with devastating winds of up to 142 miles per hour and record amounts of rain. The storm left millions of Floridians without power and caused billions of dollars in damage. More than 70 people were killed by Irma in the U.S. and Caribbean, according to the latest news reports.

North Carolina Baptist Men (NCBM), also known as Baptists on Mission, began transporting equipment and volunteer teams to Florida Sept. 13 at the request of Florida Baptist Disaster Relief leaders.

NCBM’s volunteer teams have prepared more than 57,000 meals for South Florida residents and completed 35 cleanup projects, logging nearly 6,000 volunteer hours in total.

Tebow visited NCBM’s site in Big Pine Key, where a feeding unit is currently serving approximately 9,000 meals per day, to express gratitude for the way North Carolina Baptist volunteers represent the Christian faith.

“In a time like this, when storms hit and disaster comes … you can really show what you’re all about, and what Jesus is all about,” he said. “I continue to ask that you support, and care and come because there are so many people that need your help.”

Gaylon Moss, NCBM disaster relief director, said the video was encouraging.

“We are very thankful for Mr. Tebow coming by to greet the volunteers and disaster survivors,” Moss told the Biblical Recorder. “We appreciate his support.”

Moss also praised the work of Florida Baptist Disaster Relief and said he was thankful they invited NCBM to help.

“Florida Baptists have moved very quickly,” he said. “We appreciate the relationship we have with them as we are meeting needs in South Florida.”

For more information, go to baptistsonmission.org.

— Seth Brown is content editor of the Biblical Recorder (www.brnow.org), newsjournal of the Baptist State Convention of North Carolina.