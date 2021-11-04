Obituary: Bob Miller

Robert Marion “Bob” Miller, 87, of Greenwood, died Sept. 12, 2021.

Born in Greenville, he was a U.S. Navy veteran and a graduate of North Greenville University, Furman University and Luther Rice Seminary.

He retired as senior pastor of Woodfields Baptist Church, Greenwood, and later served several churches as interim pastor. He was a member of Harris Baptist Church, Greenwood, at the time of his death.

Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Opal Hall Miller, two sons, 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.