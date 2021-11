J.B. Redd, 92, of Canton, Ga., died Sept. 9, 2021.

A native of Vaucluse, he served in the U.S. Navy. During his 58 years in the ministry, he served as both senior pastor and interim pastor for several churches in Texas, Georgia and South Carolina, including Providence Baptist in Hodges, where he retired in 1994. He later served as interim pastor at Vaucluse, Shiloh, Philippi (Johnston), and Warrenville First Baptist churches.

Survivors include his wife, Joyce Finley Redd, and a daughter.