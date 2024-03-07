Go West: Former Ethiopian enemies team up to plant church in Denver

Go east. It’s easy to assume that’s the command God gives when He calls someone to reach Africans with the gospel. And it makes sense. For more than 100 years, conventional wisdom has said the missionary highway from North America to Africa runs one way.

But eight years ago, Alayu and Yegile Dubale traveled in the opposite direction — Africa to North America — to make Jesus known. And to understand why they did something that now seems so unusual to the people they meet in their adopted hometown of Denver, it’s necessary to first travel 8,000 miles east, back to northern Ethiopia where they grew up.

In the 1960s when Alayu and Yegile were children, priests from the Orthodox Church violently persecuted Protestant Christians. That persecution, combined with a hardline Communist government, became a dangerous and sometimes deadly combination for many Ethiopians.

It’s not surprising, then, that both Alayu and Yegile have painful testimonies.

When Southern Baptist missionaries led a teenage Yegile to Christ, her Orthodox parents ordered her to leave home. She was eventually arrested for sharing her faith. “I was in jail, tied up with chains, for nine days,” she says. “There was so much persecution.”

As for Alayu, when he was 12 years old, International Mission Board missionaries came to his community. “It was amazing,” he says, “because you cannot imagine how remote our village was.” When those missionaries led him to Christ, Alayu decided to tell all his friends about Jesus. “I wanted them to have that peace I’d found,” he says. “So, I started a Bible study, and our group grew. We led many young people to Christ.”

That was Alayu Dubale’s first church plant. And not surprisingly, it led, at least at first, to persecution. The Communist leader and Orthodox priest in his village, a man named Lemma Azene, sent many to jail, including Alayu. But then, Jesus appeared to Lemma in a dream, and he gave his life to Christ. “I hated Christians,” he says. “I saw them as heretics. But then the same thing that happened to the Apostle Paul happened to me. The Holy Spirit came into my heart, and I was totally transformed. That’s when Alayu and I became friends.”

In the years that followed, Alayu and Lemma took separate paths. God used Alayu to help plant many new churches and train planters and pastors, not just in Ethiopia, but in Sudan, Uganda, Egypt and Syria. And Lemma emigrated to the U.S. where, in 2015, he sponsored the Dubale family to come and join him in Denver.

It was not a call to missions that brought the Dubales to America. At least, not at first. “I did not come here intending to plant churches,” Alayu says. “We came to America for our kids, so they could get a better education. But when I arrived here and saw all the Ethiopians, people who’d never heard the name ‘Jesus,’ not even once, I knew I had to use every opportunity to draw people here to Christ.”

The Dubales and Azenes decided to work together to plant a church, and that was a task that turned out to be much harder than they thought. That’s because most of the 50,000 Ethiopians living in Denver are very busy people.

“I planted many churches in Africa, and there, people have so much time,” Alayu says. “You can gather people and preach anywhere, anytime, but in America, people work 16 hours a day to support their family here and their family in Africa. Everyone is always very busy and hard to find. People stay in their homes, so you have to search for people and develop relationships, and that takes time.”

Alayu and Lemma ended up spending much of their time around Denver’s airport, passing out tracts and sharing Christ with the many Ethiopians who work there.

“We came together,” Alayu says, “and we prayed, and we were aggressive, aggressive, aggressive in finding people. We built relationships, and that was the key. That’s how we planted Ethiopian Gospel Believers Church. It’s a small church, but we’ve already sent out two more church planters.”

Alayu and Lemma have plans for many more Ethiopian churches in Denver. Planting them will be hard, slow work — work that Alayu didn’t even intend on doing when he first came to America. But now that he’s seeing Ethiopians in Denver give their lives to Christ, he and Yegile know for sure that coming West was the best decision they could’ve ever made.

“America has always been the biggest missions-sending country,” Alayu says. “But now, we all are coming together to reach people here. There are lost people everywhere, so we cannot be silent. We have to make Jesus known.”

The Annie Armstrong Easter Offering provides half of NAMB’s annual budget, and 100 percent of the proceeds go to the field. The offering is used for training, support and care for missionaries, like Alayu and Yegile Dubale, and for evangelism resources.

— Tony Hudson writes for the North American Mission Board.