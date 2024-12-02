The Election Is (Finally) Over; What Should We Do Now?

In the wee hours of Wednesday morning, Nov. 6, America’s hotly contested presidential election was called for Republican Donald J. Trump, who now becomes presidents 45 and 47. After four years of leadership from a Democrat administration that pushed leftist policies and ideology, many evangelicals are thrilled or, at the least, relieved at the outcome.

Now, with the election behind us, what should we do? After months of watching daily rallies, interviews, podcasts, and much more during this election season, how should we handle the temptation to suffer from political withdrawals? Here are a few recommendations:

Realize the real cosmic leader was never on the ballot.

The real cosmic leader is never on the ballot. Who is the King of the cosmos? Daniel, in asking God to grant him discernment to see and discern King Nebuchadnezzar’s first dream, says it clearly: “Blessed be the name of God forever and ever, to whom belong wisdom and might. He changes times and seasons; he removes kings and sets up kings” (Dan. 2:20–21a).

God is sovereign. As my pastor said in a recent sermon, every important world leader now and in history is merely a pawn in God’s chess match. Every blade of grass in the remotest field and every grain of sand in every desert is under God’s meticulous sovereign control. As the late R.C. Sproul loved to say, there’s not one maverick molecule in all of creation that has ever (or will ever) successfully tear itself away from the hand of God, go rogue, and do its own thing.

Neither Joe Biden nor Donald Trump is finally in control of America’s destiny — God alone determines that. Reagan wasn’t in control, nor was Kennedy or Roosevelt (Teddy and FDR) or Lincoln or Jefferson or Washington.

Chapter 5, paragraph 1 of the venerable Second London Baptist Confession of 1689 speaks clearly to this vital biblical truth under the heading of God’s providence:

“God the good Creator of all things, in His infinite power and wisdom does uphold, direct, dispose, and govern all creatures and things, from the greatest even to the least, by His most wise and holy providence, to the end for the which they were created, according unto His infallible foreknowledge, and the free and immutable counsel of His own will; to the praise of the glory of His wisdom, power, justice, infinite goodness, and mercy.”

If your candidate won, be thankful.

Many evangelicals voted for Trump. They supported him because most of his policies more closely reflect a biblical worldview than the leftist agenda of Harris. If that describes you, give thanks to the Lord. Over the past decade, the United States has elected presidents who have:

• Populated a Supreme Court that redefined marriage to include so-called same-sex marriage. Thankfully, God, not SCOTUS, defines genuine marriage.

• Helped redefine gender and pushed legislation that would make transgender surgeries available for all ages. It is God who assigns your gender at birth — male or female, period. Transgenderism is a demonic lie.

• Helped make abortion on demand the majority position among U.S. voters, the majority of whom were pro-life a decade ago. This summer’s DNC, at times, seemed to be only about pushing abortion, nauseatingly, as a matter of “women’s healthcare.” To some, it seems, the baby is merely a virus to be healed, a sad, sad tribute to a culture of death.

There’s been much more cultural decay of recent vintage — all to say, the Lord has been kind to our country and has not yet given us what we deserve for so many embracing and participating in such depravity. God remains longsuffering with the United States.

If your candidate won, be humble.

Tempting though it is after four years of life in a left-wing echo chamber, strutting and boasting are not Christ-like actions. See No. 1 above and remember who is sovereign. Remember Paul’s words to the Corinthian church: “What do you have that you did not receive?” (1 Cor. 4:7b). Absolutely nothing. Paul said we should boast only in the cross of our Lord Jesus Christ (Gal. 6:14). Everything we have, down to our very breath, is a gift from His good hand.

If your candidate lost, see No. 1.

Don’t be a sore loser. Support the winning candidate in every way your conscience will allow. Learn why your friends voted for the other candidate and do your best to develop respect for them and their decision.

One major problem that seems to have developed in our country over the past few years is an inability to disagree with civility and grace. Far too many people see politics as a zero-sum game with human worth tied to the party or candidate one supports. Name-calling of a rather vile sort often ensues as do false assumptions, as if we can divine the motives of another person’s heart — motives that drive their decisions and actions. Politics is not everything; God and our relationship with Him is. The headlines on earth do not snatch away your inheritance in heaven (1 Pet. 1:3–5).

Pray for the incoming president and administration.

Pray that President Trump’s administration will lead in righteousness. Pray that his administration will keep their campaign promises, particularly those that will lead to national flourishing and promote peaceful, godly living. Obey 1 Timothy 2:1–3, “First of all, then, I urge that supplications, prayers, intercessions, and thanksgivings be made for all people, for kings and all who are in high positions, that we may lead a peaceful and quiet life, godly and dignified in every way. This is good, and it is pleasing in the sight of God our Savior … .”

Pray that our leaders who do not know Christ will come to know Him savingly, and will govern justly, mercifully, and humbly — for the glory of God.

Pray for the outgoing president and administration.

Pray for President Biden and Vice President Harris, that they would see the light of the gospel, that God would draw them savingly to Him. Pray that they would govern well in the final weeks of their time in office. Pray for their safety and well-being, as 1 Timothy 2, quoted above, demands.

Everything Has Changed, Nothing Has Changed

The Trump-Vance Administration will bring new energy and a new political ethos to our country. We’re praying that America becomes great again, but that will only happen if America becomes good again; America will only become good again if the Lord works in the hearts of sinners — both leaders and normal citizens — to transform them by His grace. There’s plenty to pray for, and there’s plenty in our nation and world that remains uncertain. But Hebrews 12:28 reminds us that we are citizens of a kingdom that cannot be shaken. It remains the same after America’s red wave as before it. That kingdom will never be on the ballot.

Jeff Robinson is editor and president of The Baptist Courier. He also serves as an adjunct professor of church history at North Greenville and Anderson universities.