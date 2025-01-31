AU Rallies with Big Second Half to Beat Coker U

HARTSVILLE— Anderson overcame a 20-point deficit using a 20-6 second half start to defeat Coker University at DeLoach Center 95-90.

The Trojans broke their four-game losing streak on the back of Sophomore A. J. Wright’s team leading 26 points. Cole Middleton secured his third double-double of the season, leading the Trojans with 14 rebounds and scored 13 points. Ian Blue led the Cobras with 20 points while Xavier Harris led the team with eight rebounds. Anderson (11-8, 7-8) faces a tough home matchup against No. 10 Lincoln Memorial on Saturday.

AND 32 63-95

COU 45 45-90

AND (95): Wright Jr 26, Webb 18, Middleton 13, Jones 12, Perez 10, McAbee 8, Moore 4, Reeves 3, Greco 1

COU (90): Blue 20, Cole 14, Coan 13, Butler 12, Muldowney 11, Hurray 10, Harris 4, Bynum 3, Murray 3

Three Pointers: AND 10-32, COU 15-41,

Free Throws: AND 21-29, COU 15-25

__________

Charleston Southern 82, USC Upstate 75

SPARTANBURG— Charleston Southern’s star forward Taje’ Kelly’s monstrous double-double performance produced a win at G.B. Hodge Center on Wednesday night.

Kelly’s electric evening produced 25 points and 17 rebounds, each which led the team. Redshirt junior guard RJ Johnson posted his second straight 21-point game.

Spartans’ freshman Mister Dean scored 22 points and shot 55% from the field. Charleston Southern (7-16, 3-5) looks to start a winning streak this Saturday against Longwood.

CSU 36 46-82

USC 34 41-75

CSU (82): Kelly 25, Johnson 21, Berry 17, Oden Jr 7, Wilkins 6, Camara 3, Gause 2, Jones 1

USC (75): Dean 22, Harris 17, McConnell 11, Helterhoff 10, Adkins 6, Gregory 5, Johnson 2, Book 2

Three Pointers: CSU 8-27, USC 7-25

Free Throws: CSU 26-36, USC 10-19

__________

King University 80, North Greenville University 75

BRISTOL— North Greenville’s 22-7 run late in the second half was not enough to overcome the 20-point deficit on Tuesday night at the Student Center Complex.

Trailblazer star freshman forward Michael Wilson Jr. led the team with 21 points nine rebounds. Tornado junior guard Jordan Akal scored 27 points while Seth Cullen pulled down 10 rebounds, each led the team. North Greenville (8-12, 4-8) will attempt to halt its five-game losing streak at Barton College this Saturday.

The Trailblazers previously lost to Barton 72-65 last Monday.

NGU 33 42-75

KIU 45 35-80

NGU (75): Wilson Jr., 21, Sowell 15, Topham 10, Rogers 10, Brown 9, Brown 5, Rillie 3, Djoussa 2

KIU (80): Akal 27, Betancourt 18, Pocknett 17, Cullen 9, Gory 4, George 3, Mijatovic 2

Three Pointers: NGU 9-25, KIU 11-24

Free Throws: NGU 14-23, KIU 19-23