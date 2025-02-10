BOILING SPRINGS— Charleston Southern star Taje’ Kelly’s 31-points led the Bucs to a 79-72 win over Gardner-Webb at Paul Porter Arena on Saturday afternoon.

Kelly’s 31 points and nine assists led the Bucs to a season sweep of the Bulldogs. CSU guard Daylen Berry scored 20-plus points for the third straight game. Bulldogs’ senior guard Jamaine Mann posted a season high 30-points and pulled down seven rebounds, each led the team. Charleston Southern (9-17, 5-6) will battle Presbyterian on Wednesday night in its second to last home game.

CSU 38 41-79

GWU 36 36-72

CSU (79): Kelly 31, Berry 20, Oden Jr. 13, Wilkins 10, Jones 4, Olalere 1

GWU (72): Mann 30, Simmons II 14, Selden 7, Boyogueno 6, Hudson 6, Badmus 5, Richards 4

Three Pointers: CSU 10-27, GWU 4-21

Free Throws: CSU 19-28, GWU 20-24

__________

Erskine 67, North Greenville 64

TIGERVILLE— NGU nearly completed a furious comeback after their late 15-2 run ended in a one score loss at Hayes Gymnasium Saturday afternoon.

Michael Wilson Jr. posted his third double-double of the season, posting 23-points and 13 rebounds each which led the team. Christian Monroe led Erskine with 20 points, while Grant Lovette’s eight rebounds led the team. North Greenville (9-14, 5-10) will face Converse University Tuesday night.

ERS 41 26-67

NGU 28 36-64

ERS (67): Monroe 20, Handy 11, Lovette 11, Brown 8, Gaines 6, Cheek 4, Jennings 4, Byrd 3

NGU (64): Wilson Jr. 23, Brown 11, Topham 11, Rogers 6, Thompson 5, Brown 5, Sowell 3

Three Pointers: ERS 8-23, NGU 7-33

Free Throws: ERS 17-19, NGU 13-21

_________

Catawba 87, Anderson 77

SALISBURY—The Catawba Indians used a 13-3 run to pull away midway through the second half in victory over the Trojans at Goodman Arena. A.J.

Wright Jr. led the Trojans with 19 points and Cole Middleton’s seven rebounds led the team. Ibra Athie led the Indians with 21-points and co-led the team with five rebounds. Anderson (12-10, 8-10) will face conference runner-up Lenoir-Rhyne on the road Wednesday night.

AND 33 44-77

CAT 39 48-87

AND (77): Wright Jr. 19, Webb 15, Perez 13, Moore 13, McAbee 8, Middleton 7, Jones 2

CAT (87): Athie 21, Banks 18, Robinson 17, Tucker 8, McDuffie 6, Hawkins 6, White 5, Jones 3, Tinsley 3

Three Pointers: AND 10-22, CAT 4-11

Free Throws: AND 15-18, CAT 15-21