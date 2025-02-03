CSU Rallies in Final 40 Seconds for Win over Longwood

CHARLESTON— An electric 9-5 run with under 40 seconds in the contest sealed Charleston Southern’s 89-85 win over Longwood Saturday at Buccaneer Fieldhouse.

Bucs Daylen Berry bested his season high with 28 points which led the team. Reis Jones’ six rebounds in only 18 minutes of playing time, led the Bucs. The Bucs shot 56% from the field which included 13 three pointers, each season highs.

The Lancers’ Kyrell Luc and Jaylen Benard led the team with 14 points each. Angelo Brizzi pulled down six rebounds which led Longwood. Charleston Southern (8-16, 4-5) looks to build off their first win streak since January 2 against Winthrop on Wednesday.

LWU 38 47-85

CSU 38 51-89

LWU (85): Luc 14, Benard 14, Christmas 11, Tucker 11, Brizzi 9, Nziemi 8, Hicks 7, McClurg 6, Garland 5

CSU (89): Berry 28, Johnson 22, Kelly 20, Oden Jr. 13, Camara 6

Three Pointers: LWU 6-14, CSU 13-29

Free Throws: LWU 25-29, CSU 22-28

__________

Barton 82, North Greenville 72

WILSON—Barton’s 21-7 run midway through the second half aided its double-digit win over North Greenville at Wilson Gymnasium.

The Trailblazers struggled from the free throw line, only hitting 53%. CaDarrius Sowell led the Trailblazers with 18 points in only 18 minutes. Jacob Brown led the team with 10 rebounds. Shawn Nelson scored 23 points for the Bulldogs and Marko Krtinic pulled down eight rebounds, each led the team. The Trailblazers (8-13, 4-9) will look to end their six-game losing streak this Wednesday against Belmont Abbey.

NGU 33 39-72

BC 33 49-82

NGU (72): Sowell 18, Wilson Jr. 16, Brown 14, Topham 11, Brown 6, Djoussa 4, Rillie 3

BC (82): Nelson 23, Johnson 12, Fields 11, Quick-Streeter 8, Faber 6, Howard 6, Stroman 4, Krtinic 4, Blackston 4, Nobles 2, Fortuny 2

Three Pointers: NGU 9-23, BC 6-15

Free Throws: NGU 7-13, BC 14-21

__________

Lincoln Memorial 91, Anderson 73

ANDERSON— The Trojans failed to replicate their strong first half in big loss at Abney Athletic Center Saturday afternoon.

Elyjah Freeman’s electric 27-point 10 rebound double-double led the Railsplitters in each category. Star Sophomore Wes Enis had a strong 25-point performance, his seventh straight 19-plus point game for Lincoln Memorial. Cole Middleton scored 23 points and Sentinel Moore pulled down 6 rebounds, each leading the Trojans.

Anderson (11-9, 7-9) looks to get back on track against Limestone University on Wednesday night.

LMU 47 44-91

AND 43 30-73

LMU (91): Freeman 27, Enis 25, Smith 13, Allard 13, Walters 8, Thaim 3, Jordan 2

AND (73): Middleton 23, Webb 15, Wright Jr 11, Moore 9, Reeves 7, Jones 4, McAbee 2, Perez 2

Three Pointers: LMU 12-21, AND 9-22

Free Throws: LMU 7-8, AND 10-14