NGU Skates Past Francis Marion with Late Run

TIGERVILLE— North Greenville used a late 7-0 to power past Francis Marion 92-78 Wednesday night at Hayes Gymnasium.

Michael Wilson Jr. scored a season-high 32 points, leading the team. Jacob Brown led the Trailblazers with eight rebounds. Wilson Jr. knocked down 13-16 free throws and the Trailblazers shot 45% from three.

Horaces Jacques Jr. led Francis Marion in points (23) and co-led with 5 rebounds. North Greenville (10-18, 6-14) will play its last game of the season Sunday against Converse.

FMU 30 48-78

NGU 36 56-92

FMU (78): Jacques Jr. 23, Atkinson 16, Surratt 15, Simpson 14, Lawrence 7, Wattara 2, Zayed 1.

NGU (92): Wilson Jr. 32, Sowell 17, Brown 17, Topham 13, Brown 6, Rogers 4, Thompson 3.

Three Pointers: FMU 5-13, NGU 9-20

Free Throws: FMU 13-21, NGU 21-30

_________

Newberry 78, Anderson 73

NEWBERRY— Newberry’s late 17-6 run sealed a dramatic victory over the Trojans at Eleazer Arena Wednesday night.

Drew Robinson scored 25 points for Newberry, while Malakhi Stremlow pulled down 10 rebounds, each leading the team. Cole Middleton led the Trojans in points (17) and rebounds (8). Anderson (15-12, 11-12) will end its regular season on Saturday at Tusculum.

AND 30 43-73

NEW 27 51-78

AND (73): Middleton 17, Webb 16, Jones 12, Wright Jr. 10, Repass 8, McAbee 5, Reeves 3, Perez 2.

NEW (78): Robinson 25, Lovorn 18, Sheppard 10, Stremlow 9, Downs 8, Rivers 5, Thompson 3.

Three Pointers: AND 5-26, NEW 11-23

Free Throws: AND 14-20, NEW 23-29