NGU Baseball Reestablishes Dominance with Sweep of Erskine

TIGERVILLE— North Greenville’s baseball team got back on track over the weekend, sweeping Erskine in entertaining fashion at Ashmore Park. Erskine led only twice the whole weekend.

Game 1

Tristan Salinas’ triple kickstarted a three-run second inning. Thomas Powell’s two-run triple highlighted the five-run fourth for the Trailblazers that sealed the game. NGU went on to win 11-2.

Brody Fowler was dominant on the mound, allowing just three hits through six innings, and striking out 10. NGU’s centerfielder Gideon Antle hit 5 for 5 with a homerun and five RBI in the blowout.

Game 2

Salina’s three-run homerun in the first aided the 5-3 Trailblazers win in game one of Saturday’s doubleheader. Josh Foulks had a two-run double in the fifth and Landon Shaw went 2-2.

Matty Brown allowed three runs over six innings and sealed his fifth win of the season. Matthew Taubensee collected his fifth save with a perfect seventh.

Game 3

Landon Shaw’s RBI triple in the second highlighted the Trailblazers four-run inning. Brayden Renfrow’s three-run double in the seventh put the game away in a dominant 13-5 win over the Flying Fleet. Brady Price picked up his second win this season after allowing one run over four innings. Salinas finished 2-3 with a double, homerun and two RBI.

North Greenville (29-8, 14-7) will play at University of Mount Olive next weekend.

__________

AU Gets First Series Win over Wingate Since 2018

ANDERSON— The Trojans relied on fantastic pitching to win the weekend series against Wingate at Anderson Memorial. It was their first series win over Wingate since 2018.

Game 1

An eight-run Trojan eighth inning blew up a pitchers’ duel and gave Anderson a comfortable 11-3 win. The Trojans collected eight hits in the eighth inning.

Star right fielder Braeden Harrison went 3 for 5 with a triple, homerun and four RBI. Trojan’s Ace Walker Noland allowed two-runs over 6.1 innings.

Game 2

Harrison continued to crush the ball with a two-run homer in the second. An RBI double and sac fly in the fourth scored what would be the winning run in a 4-3 Trojans win.

Anderson’s starter, Joshua Legnard, threw 6.2 innings, allowed three runs and seven hits and secured his fifth win.

Game 3

Kyle Caccamise’s first inning sac fly scored the only Trojan run in their 6-1 loss in the series finale. Starter Walker Case allowed four runs (5 earned) over 6.1 innings. Harrison’s first inning triple was one of four Trojan hits on the evening.

Anderson (19-14, 8-10) will play at North Georgia on Tuesday.

__________

CSU Gets First Conference Series Win of 2025

CHARLESTON— The Bucs secured their first conference series win this season, taking two of three from the Eagles this weekend at Nielsen Field.

Game 1

A walkoff RBI single from Kaeden Smith in the tenth inning secured the 7-6 victory for the Bucs. Lucas Pringle hit an RBI double in the fourth. Back-to-back walks and back-to-back singles scored two for CSU in the fifth.

First baseman Chandler Tuupo went 3-6 and leadoff hitter Kain Collins went 2 for 3 with three walks.

Game 2

A two-run eighth inning double from Tuupo secured a wild 16-14 victory Saturday afternoon.

Smith and Mcaskie hit back-to-back homers in the second and Mcaskie hit a three-run homer in the third. The Bucs launched five homers to land the victory. Every Bucs pitcher struggled except Ryan DuSung who secured his second save during a perfect ninth inning.

Game 3:

Charleston Southern never led in the error-filled 9-6 loss on Sunday. Collins, Martin and Edgmon combined for three errors that allowed four unearned runs in the loss. Lew Rice and Edgmon each hit 2 for 3 with two RBI. Starter Tait Robertson only went 1.1 innings and allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits.

Charleston Southern (14-11, 2-7) will play College of Charleston on Tuesday.

