NGU Drops Weekend Series at Young Harris

YOUNG HARRIS, GA— North Greenville lost its second straight weekend series, this time to Young Harris College at Zell B. Miller Field this past weekend. The third-ranked ranked Trailblazers are likely to nosedive in national standings after dropping to fifth in Conference Carolinas standings.

Game 1

The Mountain Lions six-run-sixth inning capped by DH Cade Smallwood’s two-run shot proved the difference in Young Harris’ 12-7 win on Friday. Trailblazer starter Brody Fowler allowed nine runs on 10 hits over four innings. Left fielder Josh Foulks went 2 for 5 with 2 RBI while Josh Williams crushed a pinch-hit homerun.

Game 2

Gideon Antle’s second inning two-run single proved the difference in North Greenville’s 4-2 victory in game one of the doubleheader.

NGU Starter Matty Brown allowed two runs on five hits over five innings while Matthew Taubensee picked up his fourth save. Star second baseman Brett Bloomquist had two hits with an RBI.

Game 3

Third baseman Bryce Roddey’s 11th inning fielding error scored the walk-off run for Young Harris, clinching the series win.

Bloomquist totaled four of the Trailblazers 10 hits, including a homer during the 3-2 loss. NGU’s starter Brady Price allowed one run on four hits over six innings. The Trailblazers bullpen didn’t allow an earned run over 4.2 innings of work.

North Greenville (24-8, 11-7) will play Emory & Henry on Tuesday.

__________

Carson-Newman Sweeps AU

ANDERSON— Carson-Newman swept Anderson for the second consecutive season at Anderson Memorial this past weekend. The Trojans only led during one of the three games throughout the humiliating sweep.

Game 1

Anderson used three extra-base-hits to score four runs in the first against the Eagles enroute to an 8-5 win over AU. Trojans’ Walker Nolans allowed four runs in the seventh without recording an out to give the Eagles a lead they never relinquished. An Aiden Gibson solo-homerun in the ninth sealed the win.

Walker Noland allowed six runs (five earned) on ten hits over six innings while second baseman Kyle Caccamise went 2 for 4 with an RBI triple.

Game 2

Spencer Williams seventh inning sac-fly proved to score the winning run in the Eagles 5-4 win over the Trojans. Anderson’s starter Joshua Legnard allowed four runs over six innings and Braeden Harrison hit a homerun and knocked in two. Centerfielder Zach Stover had two hits with an RBI single.

Game 3

The Trojans were pummeled by a five-run fourth inning en route to the 9-2 Eagles victory, securing the sweep. Stover’s fielding error aided the five-run inning. Trojan DH Ben Bullard went 2-4 while starting pitcher Walker Case allowed five runs (one earned) and walked four over 3.2 innings.

Anderson (17-13, 6-9) will welcome Wingate next weekend.

__________

USC Upstate Outscores Charleston Southern 43-6 in Weekend Series

CHARLESTON—USC Upstate dominated CSU this past weekend at Nielsen Field, sweeping a three-game series that saw the Bucs outscored 43-6 over the series.

Game 1

The Bucs two-run first inning provided their only lead during the series. The Spartans outscored the Bucs 22-2 the rest of the way to win the opener 22-4. Spartan Shortstop Vance Sheahan went 3 for 4 with a double and four RBI. Bucs starter Tait Robertson allowed seven runs (five earned) over 2.2 innings.

Game 2

Saturday provided a similar outcome, with three Spartan homeruns including a grand slam from centerfielder Scott Newman aiding the 13-0 USC Upstate win.

CSU reliever Camden Chalfant allowed five runs on four walks and one hit but didn’t record an out in the sixth.

Game 3

A two-run third inning homerun from Spartans Jake Sweeny proved the difference in the 8-2 route of CSU. Sweeny hit 3-3 with five RBI while Bucs’ second baseman AJ Martin went 4 for 4. CSU starter Nick Timpanelli threw three innings and allowed three runs, four hits and two walks.

Charleston Southern (12-8, 4-5) is now last in the Big South standings. The Bucs will play at UNC Wilmington on Tuesday.

