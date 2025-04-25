Bullard’s Bat Leads AU to 11-5 Win over Augusta

AUGUSTA—Anderson never trailed Augusta on Tuesday night in its win at Jaguar Field. The Trojans scored two in the first and never looked back enroute to an 11-5 victory over the Jags.

Ben Bullard went 2 for 5 with a homer and four RBI, while Cole Davis collected his third win of the season. Davis threw 5.1 innings, allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and struck out seven. T

The Trojan pitching staff threw five wild pitches, the most in a single game in two years. Anderson (24-22, 11-16) will play its final regular season series this weekend against Lenoir-Rhyne.

The Citadel 3, CSU 1

CHARLESTON—Kaden Smith’s fourth inning homer tallied the only Bucs run in their 3-1 loss at Joseph P. Riley Park Tuesday night.

Pitching dominated, but the Bucs weren’t crisp enough defensively with three errors, tying the season high. Charleston Southern (22-15, 8-7) will continue conference play at Presbyterian this weekend.

North Georgia 4, North Greenville 2

DAHLONEGA, Ga.— North Greenville failed to put together much offensive in its 4-2 loss at Bob Stein Stadium on Tuesday night.

A walk and hit batter kickstarted the Trailblazers lone rally in their two-run fifth inning. Unfortunately, NGU totaled three singles the rest of the way. Brady Price collected his first loss of the season after 3.2 innings allowing eight hits and four runs.

North Greenville (40-10, 19-8) will play its last regular season series this weekend against Southern Wesleyan.

