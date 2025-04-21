Kaden Smith Homers Four Times in Weekend Sweep; Named Conference Player of the Week

CHARLESTON—Charleston Southern swept Longwood over the weekend three-game set at Nielsen Field. Bucs DH Kaden Smith crushed four homers and drove in 15 runs over three games. His weekend performance led to Smith being named Big South Player of the Week.

Charleston Southern (22-16, 8-7) will play at The Citadel on Tuesday.

Game 1

Despite two sixth inning homers from the Lancers, Charleston Southern held on late to win 9-8. Ryan Cole picked up his first win of the season after allowing two earned runs (three unearned) over five innings.

First baseman Chandler Tuupo went 3 for 3 with two RBI and a stolen base and Kaden Smith crushed a homer in the first and drove in three.

Box score

Game 2

The Bucs scored four in the eighth to pull away from Longwood and win 15-11. Smith launched two more homers and finished the day 3 for 5 with seven RBI. Tyler Henshaw picked up his fifth win after three dominant relief innings, allowing one run.

Box score

Game 3

A 10-run third inning capped by Smith’s grand slam highlighted the 17-6 Bucs beat down.

CSU totaled only nine hits but were hit by seven pitches and walked eight times in the wild affair. Smith shined yet again, with finishing 2 for 3 with five RBI. Smith leads the team with 51 RBI, nine home runs and eight doubles.

Box score

__________

NGU Takes Series but Loses Winning Streak

BRISTOL— North Greenville lost for the first time in April, snapping a 16-game win streak. Despite the loss, it still bested King University, taking two of three for the series win at King Field.

North Greenville (40-9, 19-8) will play at University of North Georgia on Tuesday.

Game 1

A three RBI single from Gideon Antle ignited a five-run first for the Trailblazers enroute to a dominant 9-1 win.

Antle finished 3 for 5 with four RBI and a homer. Matty Brown collected his eighth win in a dominant seven inning shutout performance with eight strikeouts. Landon Shaw and Thomas Powell each had triples.

Box score

Game 2

Brody Fowler collected his seventh win after six innings and two earned runs in the 8-3 Trailblazers win. Bryce Roddey finished 4-5 with two doubles and an RBI and Brett Bloomquist had three RBI.

Box score

Game 3

The Tornados smashed two homeruns in the first and four singles in the second to score seven runs and end the Trailblazers historic win streak in a 9-4 final. Bennett Roemer allowed seven runs over 1.2 innings for NGU and dropped to 5-2 on the season.

Matthew Taubensee continued his dominant season with another scoreless frame.

Box score

__________

Andrews Swept in Weekend Series

Anderson was swept over the weekend at Smith Road complex in three tight games. Anderson (23-22, 11-16) will play at Augusta on Tuesday.

Game 1

Newberry scored in three-straight innings to seal the 8-5 win in the series opener. Braeden Harrison went 2 for 4 with two RBI and a stolen base. Gray Wells went 2 for 5 with two RBI. Walker Noland allowed five runs over 5.1 innings.

Jacob Ingram allowed three deciding runs out of the bullpen in his two innings of work.

Box score

Game 2

An RBI single in the eighth scored the go-ahead run for the Wolves in their 3-2 victory over the Trojans. Joshua Legnard allowed one unearned run over six innings and struck out eight, but Corben Childers allowed the late run and earned the loss. The Trojans collected only five hits, all singles.

Box score

Game 3

A consequential fifth inning error followed by an RBI single scored the deciding two runs in the fifth inning for the Wolves 5-4 win. Gray Wells went 1 for 2 with a homer and walked twice while Brooks Mauro went 1-2 with two RBI and two walks. Walker Case allowed five runs (three earned) over six innings.

Box score