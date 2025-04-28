NGU Baseball Wraps Up Regular Season with Series Win

TIGERVILLE—North Greenville wrapped up its regular season over the weekend, beating the woeful Southern Wesleyan two-out-of-three games at Ashmore Park. North Greenville (42-11, 21-9) will begin conference tournament play Thursday against UNC Pembroke who it swept back in February.

Game 1

The Warriors two-out throwing error aided a four-run third inning for the Trailblazers.

NGU tacked on four-more in the fifth enroute to the 10-3 victory. Matty Brown improved to 9-after allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits over six innings. Senior right fielder Gideon Antle knocked in three runs with three hits, leading the team.

Box score

Game 2

A late rally and throwing error aided the 3-2 comeback victory for the Warriors.

Brett Bloomquist committed his team leading 11th error which allowed the eventual winning run on base. Brody Fowler allowed two runs and struck out eight over six innings of work. The Trailblazers only managed six hits, one for extra bases all afternoon.

Box score

Game 3

Thomas Powell crushed a walk-off home run to center field in the bottom of the ninth to secure the series victory in a 4-2 win for the Trailblazers.

The assortment of six North Greenville pitchers only allowed two runs. Bloomquist walked twice, improving upon his team leading OBP and walk numbers.

Box score

___________

Charleston Southern Takes Road Series with Presbyterian

CLINTON— Charleston Southern collected another series victory over Presbyterian after a nail biting 11-inning victory to seal game three at PC Baseball complex. Catcher Lucas Pringle became the first Bucs catcher to be named to Buster Posey award midseason watchlist. The award is given annually in late June to the nation’s best catcher. Charleston Southern (24-16, 10-8) will play at South Carolina on Tuesday.

Game 1

The Blue Hose obliterated the Bucs on Friday night, 14-2.

Starter Ryan Cole allowed 10 runs and walked five over five innings. Lee Watson allowed four runs over two innings of relief while shortstop Nathan Martinex committed his team leading 13th error of the season.

Box score

Game 2

The Bucs bounced back nicely on Saturday, destroying Presbyterian 17-2. Designated hitter Kaden Smith led the way hitting 3 for 4 with a home run and four RBI.

Centerfielder Lew Rice knocked three doubles in his 4 for 5 on the day. The Bucs ran wild, stealing seven bases, their second highest single game number this season.

Box score

Game 3

A safety-squeeze in the 11th scored the go-ahead run for the Bucs in the 6-4 thrilling victory. The Bucs scored three runs in the first inning, but it was immediately replicated with Blue Hose’s Amman Dewberry’s three-run jack in the bottom of the inning.

Each team notched sacrifice flies in the eighth which tied the game until the 11th. Leadoff leftfielder Kain Collins smacked two singles and walked once on the day.

Box score

__________

Anderson Swept in Regular-Season Finale

ANDERSON— Lenoir-Rhyne swept Anderson in AU’s regular season finale over the weekend at Anderson Memorial.

Anderson is likely three-games behind the not-yet determined eighth and final seed for the South Atlantic conference tournament. If so, Anderson will finish the season with a disappointing 24-25, 11-19 record and miss the conference tournament for a second straight year.

Game 1

A ninth inning go-ahead RBI double from Cole Stanford scored the winning run for the Bears. Junior Anderson superstar Braeden Harrison tallied three hits including a homerun and double.

Starter Walker Noland allowed four runs on seven hits and walked three over six innings. Corben Childers collected his sixth loss of the season after the RBI double in the ninth sealed the contest.

Box score

Game 2

Anderson committed five errors a tallied four hits in an embarrassing 9-0 defeat in game two. Joshua Legnard allowed five runs (two earned) on seven hits and struck out five over seven innings.

Box score

The game remained competitive until a three-run sixth inning from the Bears crushed Trojan spirits.

Game 3

Lenoir-Rhyne shut out AU 7-0, and the Trojans finished the 2025 season by going scoreless in 18 straight innings.

Second baseman Brayden Owens and first baseman Grey Wells each notched two hits. Walker Case allowed four runs (three earned) and six hits over four innings.

Box score