Lights in Istanbul — A Group of Americans Witness to Hundreds of Iranians

We were waiting in a security line in the Frankfurt Airport on our way back home, when the leader of our group turned to me and said, “I hope you’re glad you came.” He started to mention some of the challenges our group had faced over the past 10 days, and I suddenly realized that he was unsure if I felt as though it was all worth it. “I am!” I said, breaking into his line of thought. “Thank you so much for inviting me. I feel so blessed.” Those words didn’t seem to express all that I felt, but I could tell that he was relieved.

To be honest, the so-called difficulties had very little to no affect on me. As far as I was concerned, I had just experienced one of the most meaningful weeks of my life. I loved every bit of our trip from start to finish. Even the nightly pain I felt in my legs and ankles after walking all day became an opportunity to depend on God to give me rest and the strength for tomorrow. Even when on our first day as we traveled by bus to Ephesus and my jet lag hit me like a ton of bricks, and I fell asleep sitting up in my seat, which caused the cup of coffee in my hands to abruptly topple over and spill down my legs and feet, I thought it was far more funny than tragic. Even on the days we got lost because all of the transport signs were in Turkish, I looked around at the city and took in the sites and sounds and was mesmerized by its artistry.

As I’ve had many opportunities to share our story since getting back, I’ve begun to realize that this was not just any missions trip. I admit I’m perhaps a bit naive, as this was my very first one. But the aim of our trip was evangelism. We shared the gospel daily as we traversed the streets of the grand, historical city of Istanbul, Turkey. Our target audience was Iranian tourists who travel in droves to Istanbul on holiday each spring. This time of year commences their New Year, and Turkey is an approved destination for the people of Iran. Each morning, we broke into small groups of 4-5 and filled our “shopping bags” with gifts for the children and Gospels of John in Farsi. One by one, we approached groups of Iranian travelers and shared our reason for coming. But we needed help. For how was a group of Americans going to be able to identify Iranian tourists in a city of 16 million?

Prior to our arrival, a mission board had been working diligently to provide passage for Iranian refugees now living in Turkey in order that they might join us in our mission. These particular refugees are now barred from their homeland due to their public confession of Christ. They have experienced various degrees of persecution, and yet their joy in the Lord was contagious. Most were torn from their homes, and yet they arrived at our meeting site with a ready and willing heart to serve Jesus. And though what we planned to do as Americans that week was certainly frowned upon by the local government, what our new Iranian friends planned to do could have cost them everything. Thankfully, God’s hand of protection was upon us all week and our efforts went unnoticed by authorities. Our approach was to allow our Iranian brothers and sisters to identify their fellow Iranians, and we Americans would then catch their attention with our practiced Farsi phrases and the fact that we had traveled so far to meet them.

I recall one afternoon, as we strolled around a city mall, my new friends pointed out to me an Iranian woman heading toward the escalator. I quickly found my way to the moving staircase, too, so as not to lose her! Once at the top, I found her again and “casually” made my way in her direction. “Bebakshid,” I said in my most friendly tone.When she turned to see where the greeting had come from, I promptly added, “Salam. To Irani?” “Beleh,” she replied. She was clearly hesitant as to my inquiry. That is, until I told her that I was there to wish her a Happy New Year. At this, a big smile formed on her face. “Oh!” She exclaimed. “Yes,” I replied with a big smile of my own. “Nowruz Mobarak!” She was absolutely delighted to hear an American attempting her native language. And since she spoke a bit of English, I proceeded to tell her about how much my American friends and I love the people of Iran and pray for them. Well, she just could not believe her ears. Her eyes were quick to tear up, and she asked if she could give me a hug. It was such a moving encounter that I, too, got teary eyed. She was overwhelmed that an American Christian had traveled so far to share with her the love of Christ.

As I rode back down the escalator to meet up with my group, who was waiting and praying, I thought to myself, “If the Lord brought me all this way just to meet that one woman, it was all worth it.” This was a woman whose home country forbids her to turn to Christ. A country whose government is right now attempting to thwart any movement of Christianity within its borders. Christian leaders and pastors are often arrested, tortured and imprisoned while their families are harassed. Iranians cannot “try out” a local church because there are no public churches. Christians meet in homes and rely on Bibles that have been smuggled in by Christian ministries. The gospel is forbidden in the public square. Yet here we were. This woman now had a Gospel of John in her native language. The Word of God was in her hands for the first time. And for the very first time, this new friend of mine from across the globe, who up until that moment had been privy only to a religious message of oppression and fear, could now read for herself about the God who loves her so much that He came and died so that she could live. My heart was full, and it was only our second day.

As the week progressed, I met so many men, women and children whose faces are now etched forever upon my memory. Faces of people intrigued by our gospel message. Eyes full of hope and wonder as they listened to the story of Jesus. Hearts thirsty for the truth, daring to hope that there just might be a way out from under the iron fist of Islam. None of us could believe the degree of receptivity that we were met with. It propelled us on and became a constant source of renewal.

Each day of the week, our small groups were assigned to a different zone of the city. We’d spend some time traveling and then most of the time meeting and greeting folks to share the gospel. On the last day, my group was assigned the “ferry” zone. Tickets were purchased for each of us to ride a ferry that would take us on an hour-and-45-minute boat ride out to one of the visitor islands. Our clever idea that day was to offer Iranian women free henna as a special gift for the New Year. The henna design represented the gospel of Jesus, and so while the artist traveling with us treated the ladies in the group to a fun temporary design, we got to share the Good News. It was quite the ride. We’d sit and make friends with an Iranian family or friend group while enjoying the sea breeze in our faces and the sound of seagulls in the air. We were in a foreign country, meeting foreign people, and yet I felt so at home. It was as if I was meant to be there that day. Like sharing the gospel was the language of my heart, and I was doing what I was created to do. I had women I’ve never met before tell me that they saw such love in my eyes. And I knew it was Jesus they were seeing. After spending time with one young college student who was traveling with her friends that day, I shared with her what Christ has done for all of us and what a redeemed life is meant to look like. When I was through, she sat quiet for a moment. When she spoke, she looked directly into my eyes and just said, “That is the most beautiful story I have ever heard.”

It struck me so deeply on that final morning in Istanbul, gathered in a small meeting room in the city, singing worship songs to the Lord both in English and in Farsi, that God truly is our loving, Heavenly Father. He is the Good Shepherd who leaves the ninety-nine and goes out to seek the one who is lost. All week long, we had been meeting people from a country that I had, in the past, only associated with terror. And yet God had been loving these people all along. Our time in Central Asia was an invitation for us to step in to what God is always doing, all around the world, each and every day. And His gospel is for that woman on the escalator in Istanbul just the same as it is for me.

By the end of the trip, we had met 1,625 Iranians, gave out 985 Gospels of John, presented the gospel 341 times, and witnessed an estimated 64 people decide to follow Jesus.

— Faith Thompson earned her M.A. degree in Christian Apologetics from Veritas Evangelical Seminary. She serves as a director with Ratio Christi, an apologetics ministry serving high school and university students. Thompson is passionate about helping believers learn how to offer an intellectually robust defense for Christ. She also leads evangelism trainings that address the most common roadblocks for believers today. She is an active member of Idlewild Baptist Church in Tampa, Fla.