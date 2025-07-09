Texans Rally for Relief Efforts, Prayer After Hill Country Tragedy

In the wake of the catastrophic flooding of the Guadalupe River and as the death toll continues to rise, teams from the Southern Baptists of Texas Disaster Relief and the Baptist General Convention of Texas (Texans on Mission) arrived onsite in the Texas Hill Country.

“A feeding team with a QRU (quick response unit mobile kitchen) arrived in Kerrville on July 4 and began preparing meals for the community and first responders on July 5,” SBTC Disaster Relief Director Scottie Stice said.

“These devastating floods have affected so many in the area. We are here to provide hope in the recovery process and remind people that they are not alone.”

Texans on Mission Director of Communications Aimee Freston said chaplains and damage assessors already in Kerr County began “ministering to families” and “identifying the needs” of residents in the community.

“We’re just starting to gather the names and addresses of people who need assistance so we can make sure that we respond accordingly,” Freston said.

Texans on Mission sent its first teams to the area Monday (July 7) after floodwaters began to recede. Freston noted that the first group of teams would include a command center, shower/laundry team and a volunteer feeding team. In the coming days as water recedes, ground crews such as electrical, flooring, asset protection and flood recovery will join the effort.

Chad Schapiro, Area 4 representative for the BGCT, said he is working with Texans on Mission Volunteer Coordinator Nathan Buchanan to create “a registration link where people can sign up to volunteer” to go live as soon as possible.

“A lot of our pastors are calling me and asking, ‘What are we doing [to help]?’and are excited to partner with Texans on Mission to support the Hill Country,” Schapiro said, adding that local authorities cautioned volunteers from going to in too early while water is still high.

“It’s been great to see our pastors start rallying behind [this],” he said.

Local churches in Kerrville immediately began offering support and resources to assist with relief efforts.

SBTC Disaster Relief volunteers are working closely with First Baptist Church in Kerrville and its pastor, Joey Tombrella. The church has opened its facilities to their disaster relief teams.

“In a disaster like this, there’s often a lot of uncertainty. We are ready for anything,” Stice said, praising the assistance of the church and pastor. “We will send mud out and recovery teams as soon as the work orders appear and the floodwaters recede, and we will provide food and water as long as the needs exist.”

Joe Taylor, pastor of Southern Oaks Baptist Church in Kerrville, said his church has been “overwhelmed” by the response from near and far.

“Our church buildings are full, and we’ve ordered a 40-foot storage trailer to help,” he said. “We do not need any more supplies. Those who lost their homes don’t have a place to put supplies yet. The next thing we did was ask for financial donations to purchase gift cards from grocery stores so that we can give those cards to the victims.”

Taylor said his church is connecting with families by word of mouth and through social media posts.

For parents wanting to know how to talk with their children about the tragedy, Taylor offered a powerful reminder for his community as they seek the Lord together.

“Bad things happen in our world, but our Lord has overcome this world, and He is in the process of restoring what is lost,” he said. “Teach your children to pray for those who are hurting and involve them in the relief effort of delivering provisions.”

As Texas Governor Greg Abbott declared Sunday (July 6) “a day of prayer for Texans impacted by the devastating floods,” churches around the state took time during their worship services to pray for the families involved and ongoing relief efforts.

In response to those who lost their lives attending a Christian camp in Hunt, Texas, Eddie Walker, executive director of Mount Lebanon Baptist Camp near Dallas, posted on Mount Lebanon’s Facebook page that “1,200 students attending Sunday’s youth camp poured out their prayers for the situation.”

“This is not how camp typically starts,” Walker said. “[These students] deeply mourn with those who grieve and are learning, as we all are, to trust God even in the midst of tragedy. It was so moving to see their heartfelt compassion and to be in the room during this sacred time.

“Millions of kids go to camp each summer at thousands of camp facilities across the country. I wanted to provide a small glimpse of what is happening at so many of these camps tonight, and to invite you to join in these sincere prayers wherever you are.”