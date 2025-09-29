Charleston Southern Beats SCS, Ends Losing Streak

CHARLESTON— An electric six play, 65-yard touchdown drive secured the Bucs’ first victory since September 7, 2024, at Buccaneer stadium on Saturday evening.

The win finally snapped their school-record 14-game losing streak, defeating South Carolina State 31-24. Redshirt Sophomore running back Ke’Marion Baldwin dominated the ground game, scoring two touchdowns over 18 attempts and compiling a career high 122 yards.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Zolten Osborne completed 13 passes for 198 yards and a touchdown. Sophomore defensive lineman Mylan Bowen dominated the trenches. He tallied 2.5 tackles for loss, including 1.5 sacks. His team leading six TFL’s doubles the second highest contender and is second in sacks for the Bucs.

Charleston Southern 1-4, 0-1 will play at division rival Gardner-Webb on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

Box Score

__________

No. 13 West Alabama 52, NGU 44

TIGERVILLE— North Greenville’s magical fourth quarter comeback came up one score short after a wild loss at Younts stadium on Saturday afternoon. NGU’s furious rally included a 27- point fourth quarter. Midway through the third, NGU trailed 35-14.

Dylan Ramirez had a career day. The senior quarterback threw for 405 yards and scored five total touchdowns.

Redshirt Sophomore receiver Eric Rasheed continued his dominant season with three receptions for 95 yards. Redshirt Sophomore Receiver Aidan Brantly hauled in six passes for 75 yards and two scores.

North Greenville 1-3, 1-0 will play at Chowan University at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Box Score

__________

Emory & Henry 42, AU 13

EMORY— The Trojans early 10-0 lead evaporated quickly as the Emory & Henry defense dominated the second half at Fred Selfe Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Anderson’s offensive line collapsed on Saturday and allowed six sacks. Through the first four games the group allowed five sacks. Graduate tight end Jonathan Bowden led the squad with four receptions and 79 yards.

Redshirt Sophomore defensive back Carter Wit continued his solid season with 10 total tackles. Running back Bryson James’ 27-yard run on the games first drive aided his team leading 38 yards on the ground.

Anderson 3-2, 1-2 will host UVA Wise on homecoming Saturday at 2 p.m.

Box Score