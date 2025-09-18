College Football 2025: Three SC Baptist Universities Count Down to Kickoff

NORTH GREENVILLE has improved year-over-year ever since the disappointing 4-7 2022 season. Last season, the Trailblazers produced a solid 6-5 season and finished fourth in their final season in the Gulf South Conference.

NGU is amid massive changes in the program — which create uncertainty, yet excitement, for the upcoming season. Last December, after 12 years as the Trailblazers’ head coach, Jeff Farrington stepped down. A month later, former NFL offensive lineman Nate Garner was announced as the team’s new head coach. Garner will lead the Trailblazers in their inaugural season in the Conference Carolinas after seven seasons as members of the Gulf South Conference.

After Garner’s seven-year career with the Miami Dolphins, he’s coached various levels of football since 2018. Most recently, Garner served as the offensive line coach at Limestone University, beginning in 2022.

After a busy offseason, the Trailblazers were tied for first place in a Conference Carolinas preseason poll voted on by league coaches. This confidence not only stems from the hiring of Garner but also reflects an experienced core. This experience begins with senior quarterback Dylan Ramirez, who is entering his fourth season starting for the Trailblazers. Fresh off a career high in touchdowns, completion percentage, and yards, Ramirez is raring to finish his NGU career strong.

Another experienced piece is senior WR Ahmari Coats, who will lead the wide receiver room in 2025. Coats enjoyed a solid 574-yard 2024 as WR2, but should quickly become the alpha among an inexperienced wideout core.

North Greenville will be tested immediately, beginning at Delta State University on Sept. 6. It took four overtimes to knock off then #24-ranked Delta State last season, so Garner, Ramirez, and company will be thrust into the fire immediately.

IT WON’T BE difficult for the 2025 Charleston Southern Buccaneers to improve upon last season’s horrific showing. The Bucs’ lone win came in week two at 15th-ranked Furman. Ten weeks later, they tied the most single-season losses in school history (11) and fell one short of the most consecutive losses (single-season) in school history.

“It was tremendously tough, I’m not going to give you the coach speech; well, it’s adversity, it’s hard in every area. You work so hard, improve, I think tremendously, but never really reap the benefit of that fruit,” said Gabe Giardina via Bob Belvin.

With 2024 in the rearview mirror, third-year head coach Giardina and company will attempt to right the ship with many different crew members aboard this year.

Offensive coordinator Seth Strickland will begin his first season with CSU after spending time at Anderson University. Strickland played a vital role in the successful kickstart of the school’s football program, which began play last fall.

After Kaleb Johnson and Rob McCoy Jr. split time at quarterback last season, the QB room consists of three freshmen, redshirt sophomore Zolten Osborne, and senior transfer Lek Powell from DII Shepard University. Powell threw for 2,088 yards and 15 touchdowns last season and will provide poise and promise to an otherwise inexperienced QB room.

The Bucs overhauled the cornerback position, including collecting four transfers and a new cornerback coach, Mike Edwards. Leading rusher Autavius Ison transferred to Mercer University this past spring, which opened the door for redshirt sophomore Tyson Greenwade to become the lead back. Last season, Greenwade collected 467 yards on 101 attempts in his first collegiate season.

“I think Tyson is really coming into his own, I think he’s playing his best football right now … that’s a tough guy to tackle,” said Gabe Giardina via Bob Belvin.

Many pieces have changed for Charleston Southern, which may be for the best. After a forgettable ’24 season, the Bucs will have their work cut out for them to produce a winning team. CSU opened the season at Vanderbilt on Aug. 30, and begins conference play two weeks later, hosting Linderwood.

AFTER A successful inaugural season in 2024, the Anderson Trojans will seek to improve in year 2. A two-game win streak began the program’s existence, but the team finished 1-8 afterward. Head coach Bobby Lamb will begin his second season at Anderson University, but with a different supporting cast.

AU’s 2024 offensive coordinator Seth Strickland accepted a job at Charleston Southern, leaving the position open for offensive line coach James Thurn’s promotion. Thurn will continue his duties as offensive line coach, coupled with offensive coordinator responsibilities.

Amid the chaos of beginning a football program, Anderson has key pieces returning this season. Starting quarterback Tyler Wesley threw for 1851 yards and 16 touchdowns last season and scrambled for another 185 yards and two TDs. The senior quarterback will return in 2025, hoping to improve upon a solid junior season.

Sophomore Colton Smith led the Trojans with 5.5 sacks last season and heads a young defensive line consisting of seven other sophomores. Monz Campbell and Bryson James co-led the backfield a year ago, and return to form a formidable duo. Last season, they combined for 727 yards and five touchdowns.

The Trojans’ leading receiver, Jalon Warthen-Carr, returns as a senior. Warthen-Carr caught 44 passes for 648 yards and five touchdowns last season. Sophomore Carter Wit also returns to lead the DB room after leading the Trojans with three interceptions a year ago.

Anderson University struggled all around in their inaugural season. After a full year together, the team will look to improve upon a three-win beginning. Anderson opened on the road at Shorter University on Aug. 30, before hosting Erskine the following Saturday.

— Jeffrey Robinson Jr. is a sportswriter who lives in Louisville, Ky. A junior journalism major at Indiana University Southeast, Robinson also writes about the Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Falcons.