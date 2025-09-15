College Football Roundup: Anderson Improves to 3-0 with Program’s First Shutout

ANDERSON— The Trojans’ defense dominated the Pioneers persistent rushing attack and shut out their conference foes 30-0 at Melvin & Dollie Younts Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Anderson posted its first shutout in the young program’s history and avenged a 30-28 loss to Tusculum last season. The Trojans scored on six-of-eight possessions and compiled 369 yards of total offense.

Trojans dual threat QB Tyler Wesley completed 25 of 42 passes for 218 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 61 yards. Redshirt senior receiver Jalon Warthen-Carr caught six passes for 68 yards. The Pioneers only gained 88 yards, including 14 passing from their lone two completions.

Anderson’s 3-0, 1-0 conference gauntlet continues next Saturday at Mars Hill.

Box Score

__________

North Greenville 41, Barton 28

TIGERVILLE— North Greenville picked up its first win of the season on Saturday night against Barton at Younts stadium. It was NGU’s first conference win under new head coach Nate Garner.

Quarterback Dylan Ramirez passed for 287 yards and two touchdowns, including a 70-yard touchdown pass to Eric Rasheed. The Tigers offense posted nearly 500 yards. Ramirez was selected Conference Carolinas Offensive Player of the Week.

Reggion Bennett rushed for 117 yards on 20 carries and Rasheed led the Trailblazers with 92 yards and two touchdowns. NGU’s defense allowed only 240 yards and totaled eight QB hurries, four from graduate lineman Damon Early.

North Greenville 1-1, 1-0 plays host to the University of West Florida next Saturday.

Box Score

__________

Lindenwood 35, Charleston Southern 28

CHARLESTON— The Bucs lost their 13th straight on Saturday afternoon at Buccaneer field against Lindenwood.

Redshirt Sophomore QB Zolten Osborne threw for 289 yards and a touchdown while the Bucs rushed for 153 yards and three more scores.

The defense played well, but not well enough. Senior LB Justin Waters totaled a sack, forced fumble, QB hurry and seven tackles, all which led the team.

“We’re gonna watch this tape and be ill, and sick about beating ourselves,” Head coach Gabe Giardina said.

Charleston Southern 0-3, 0-1, will play at William & Mary on Saturday.

Box Score