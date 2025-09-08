College Football Roundup: AU Improves to 2-0 with Win over Erskine

ANDERSON— Tyler Wesley’s 210 passing yards and three touchdowns led the Trojans past Erskine 35-7 Saturday afternoon in Melvin & Dollie Younts Stadium.

The Trojans dominated with the run game, posting 178 yards and two touchdowns. Anderson’s redshirt sophomore Kenneth Brown led the group with 81 yards on two catches.

Anderson’s redshirt sophomore linebacker Chase Brightharp secured the game’s lone sack and forced a fumble in the win. Redshirt sophomore defensive back Carter Wit led the Trojans defense with five tackles and an interception.

In year two of Anderson’s football program, the Trojans are off to a hot start. Back-to-back seasons beginning 2-0, the Trojans will be tested next week in conference play, hosting Tusculum.

Delta State 41, North Greenville 9

CLEVELAND— North Greenville allowed 487 yards in the loss on Saturday evening in Parker Field at McCool Stadium. Trailblazers Senior QB Dylan Ramirez completed 15 passes for 229 yards but was sacked four times. Redshirt Junior RB Reggion Bennett led the team with 59 rushing yards.

Graduate DB Brooks Russ-Martin totaled five tackles and an interception he returned 21 yards. WR Landon Goodwin led the group with 75 yards on two catches and scored once.

North Greenville 0-1 will open conference play next week while hosting Barton College.

Coastal Carolina 13, Charleston Southern 0

CONWAY— The Bucs offensive woes continued as the Chanticleers shut them out at Brooks stadium Saturday night. Charleston Southern’s offense sputtered, totaling 153 yards, 98 coming on the ground. Redshirt Sophomore QB Zolten Osborne completed 10 of 22 passes for 55 yards and one interception. Ke’Marion Baldwin led the Bucs with 62 rushing yards on eight carries.

Despite a struggle from the Bucs offense, their defense performed phenomenally. Junior DB Nick Sawyer led the defense with two pass breakups and brought in one of the team’s three interceptions. Coastal Carolina allowed 139 yards through the air, from two different quarterbacks.

After a disappointing first two weeks, the Bucs only scored three points. Charleston Southern 0-2, will host Lindenwood this weekend, in its Big South opener.