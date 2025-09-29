NGU Volleyball Dominates Ferrum College

FERRUM, Va.—North Greenville’s woman’s volleyball team (5-6,3-2 Conferencd Carolinas) left Ferrum, Virginia a winner 3-0 against Conference Carolinas foe Ferrum College (2-7,0-5) Sept. 26. They won easily. The Trailblazer only lost the lead one time and that was in the early moments of the third set.

The Trailblazers had 37 kills. They also led in aces (8) and and assists (36). They dominated the game winning the first set 25-14, the second set 25-21 and the last set 25-18.

In the kills category, Anna Fiddelke led with 12, Samantha Ball had nine as did Payton Taylor. Elise Smith had three. Reagan Funnderburk had two and Anna Nedwards and Haley Freeman had one each.

In aces, Madison Shermon led with three. Ball and Fiddelke had two each and Taylor had one.

In assists, Allison Ball led the way with 20, Sherman had 16.

Defensively, Ellenor Crimmins continued her strong play with 10 digs. Taylor led with 12. Samantha Ball had eight while Feddelke had four, Sherman had two as did Hope Lemmon. Allison Ball also had a dig.

Greenville Plays Hard vs. Belmont

BELMONT, N.C.—The North Greenville Traiblazers women’s volleyball team (5-7,3-3) finished up its Conference Carolinas weekend road trip with a solid showing at Belmont Abbey College (8-4,4-1).

After taking the opening set 25-14, NG lost a close 23-25 second set before falling the final two sets (17-25, 20-25). The Trailblazers lost the contest 3-1.

The Trailblazers had the lead the entire first set. The second set was all Belmont until the latter moments when the tied the set at 23 on a Samantha Ball kill. Belmont would win two points later. Greenville had the lead in both the final sets, but Belmont battled head to the end.

Ball led Greenville with 10 kills. Fiddelke had nine and Smith had eight.

Allison Ball led in assists with 21. Sherman had 16. Taylor led the way defensively with 16 digs. Crimmins had 14 and Allison Ball had 10.

Trailblazers Tie Mount Olive

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C.—A solid defensive first half was followed by another defensive showdown in the second half when North Greenville’s women’s soccer team (2-4-1, 2-1-1) played Conference Carolinas foe Mount Olive (1-5-1, 0-3-1) Sept. 27.

There was no score after one period, then each team scored once in the second period to end the game in a tie.

At the 55-minute mark, Trailblazer Holly Lanter would find the back of the net with an assist by Emma Dennison. Mount Olive tied the game at 61 minutes into play. Lanter finished with two shots with both on goal. Jaycee Watkins and Dennison also had one shot as did Ellison Kinsely and Alex Harriman.

Defensively, Mount Olive attacked frequently. They had 22 shots with eight on goal. Trailblazer goalkeepers Angeline Montoya and Anna Rickle combined for seven total saves.

CSU Women Defeat Conference Rival Presbyterian

CLINTON—Just down the road at Clinton, the Charleston Southern women’s volleyball team played Big South Conference opponent Presbyterian.

Charleston led through the first set and a half. Presbyterian would tie the game at one set each at the end of the second quarter buzzer, but CS would not let the game get away and led the third set and most of the last set on it’s way to a 3-1(25-21, 20-25, 25-20, 25-23) victory.

Offensively, The Buccaneers had 54 kills with Skylar Yates having 15 of those. Emily Struckmeyer, Faith Burch and Sophia Kluska each had nine. Emma Bednarek had seven. Tristin

Sutton had two and Laila Hilton, Olivia Durka and Emerson Reiter had one each.

There were 53 assists in the game with Sutton leading with 23. Cara McLean had 17 and Presley Morris had eight.

Defensively, Charleston put up 71 digs with Morris leading with 27. Kluska had 13 and Yates had 12.

Anderson Dominates Coker in SAC Opener

HARTSVILLE—It was smooth sailing for the Anderson University Trojan women’s volleyball team (6-4,1-1 SAC) in its opening Southern Atlantic Conference match with Coker University (6-6,2-2 SAC).

Anderson led in kills, assists and aces and the result was a victory 3-0 (25-20, 25-15, 25-22).

Leading Anderson offensively was Mia Elder with 12 kills of the 42 team kills.. Mikaylah Hedlund had 11. In aces, Ellie Nieporte led with 28 of the 41 assists. Jamie Juhnevicz had 10. OF the four Anderson serving aces, Juhnevicz had two aces while Emily Campbell and Sophia Deese had one each.

Defensively, Anderson had 50 digs with Nieporte having 14 of those. Deese had 10 and Juhnevicz had 11. Katie Smith had six.

Lady Trojans Soccer Tops Tusculum

ANDERSON—Solid defense and two goals was all it took for Anderson University’s women’s soccer team (4-1-1, 2-0-0) to defeat Tusculum (3-4-0, 1-1-0) Sept. 27 at home 2-0.

In the first period, Anderson took the lead 1-0 at 31:38 with a goal by Camryn Woods with assistance from Ansley Douty. Douty would score at 73:46 with an assist from Lauren Monday.

Anderson had 17 shots with nine on goal. Douty finished with four shots with all of them on goal. Woods had three shots with two on goal. Kirchner also had three shots with two on goal.

Kaitlyn Gregory and Monday had two shots. Whitley Anderson and Kylie Swanson echoing had one shot.

Defensively, Goalkeeper Aliyah Morgan had four saves. Anderson held Tusculum to nine total shots.

