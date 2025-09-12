Women’s College Sports: AU Soccer Shuts Out Emmanuel

ANDERSON, SC. – A shutout defensive effort allowed the Anderson University (0-2-0, 0-0-0) women’s soccer team to squeeze by Emmanuel 1-0 at Spero Financial Field Sept. 10.

“I was happy with the way we controlled the game and created opportunities.” said Head Coach Sarah Jacobs. “Our defense did a great job of shutting down their attack and keeping a clean sheet. We will look forward to our first conference game on Saturday.”

Emmanuel took few shots in the game. Anderson goalkeeper Aliyah Morgan controlled the game. She had three saves.

Anderson was relentless offensively. They had eight shots in the first period and 14 in the second for 22 shots total. They had nine corner kicks. The lone score came at the 46:08 mark when Lauren Monday hit a shot with an assist from Meggie Powell.

Taking shots in the game were Ansley Douty (2), Gabrielle Kirchner (3), Camryn Woods (2), Catherine Nardella (3), Whitney Anderson (2), Monday (3), Jazel DeOliveira (2), Madison Bowling (1), Zoe Stevenson (2) and Sophie Lodovici (2).

St. Edwards (Austin, Texas) 7, AU 0

AUSTIN, Texas – The North Greenville women soccer team (0-3-0, 0-0-0) traveled to Austin, Texas Sept. 11 to take on St. Edwards University (1-2-0, 0-0-0) for the first time in school history. St. Edwards proved to be tough. Anderson lost 7-0.

North Greenville had seven shots each from Jordyn Lamb, Holly Lanter, Macy Metcalf, Valerie Hernandez, Kylie Mcilravy, Emma Dennison, and Alexa Harriman. Aubree Sangster and

Reagan Wooten each had two shots.

NGU Volleyball 3, UWA 0

GREENVILLE, SC – North Greenville University’s woman’s volleyball team (2-1,0-1 SAC) began the 2025 season by hosting the home field Trailblazer Invitational September 5 and 6. On September 5, the Trailblazers won their first match of the season against The University of West Alabama 3-0 (22-25, 15-25, 12-25) Sept. 5.

For the Trailblazers, Samantha Ball had a stellar game with 9 kills, 10 digs, two aces and one assist. Anna Fiddelke had eight kills, four aces and one dig. Allson Ball had three aces, two kills and 10 digs. Macie Gentry was solid with eight digs and two aces.

North Greenville finished the match with a .242 attack percentage and led in points, kills, blocks, aces, and attacks.

NGU Volleyball 3, Fayetteville State 1

Trailblazers defeated Fayetteville State University 3-1 (21-25, 29-27, 22-25, 19-25) Sept 6.

In the kills column, Payton Taylor and Haley Freeman each had 13 while Samantha Ball had eight.

Ball, Anna Fiddelke and Madison Sherman each had three aces in the contest. For blocks, Fiddelke had three, Reagan Funderburk had twoand Elise Smith had one. Ball led the way in assists with 22. Sherman had 12 and Macie Gentry had four. Ball had 19 digs in the game while Ball had 14 and Gentry had 10.

There were 11 lead changes in the game.

Mars Hill Volleyball 3, NGU 2

North Greenville lost a five-set home showdown to Mars Hill University 3-2 (25-19, 22-25, 24-26, 25-18, 18-16) on Sept. 5.

For the Trailblazers, Samantha Ball led the way with 16 kills. She also had 11 digs and two aces. Peyton Taylor had 14 kills and two blocks. Elise Smith had 13 kills, two blocks and five assists. Fiddelke had four aces and six blocks. Allison Ball had an impressive game with 41 assists. She also had 14 digs.

