College Football: CSU Gets First Win of the Season

MACOMB, Ill.— A late fourth-and-one stop sealed the second win of season for the Bucs, a 29-24 victory over Western Illinois, Saturday afternoon at Hanson field. The Bucs were down 10 points in the second quarter but held the Bulldogs to seven points in the second half.

Bucs Quarterback Zolten Osborne played phenomenally, completing 14 of 26 passes for 262 yards and four touchdowns. Redshirt Freshman Rashawn Cunningham caught four passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bucs defense allowed 375 yards passing but secured an interception to end the third quarter that flipped the momentum. Despite the Bulldogs totaling 124 more yards, the Bucs secured their third victory in the last 22 games. Charleston Southern (2-6, 1-3) will host Eastern Illinois on Homecoming Day this Saturday.

Box Score

__________

North Greenville 20, No. 19 UNC Pembroke 7

TIGERVILLE— The Trailblazers won their third straight game by double-digits, this time on homecoming against No.19 UNC Pembroke at Younts Stadium Saturday.

Redshirt Freshman running back Deshawn Tompkins rushed for 107 yards in only his second career game.

NGU secured five sacks from five different guys on Saturday. Linebacker Bryson Oliver had the game of his life. Oliver secured a sack, interception, two fumble recoveries and two pass breakups. Redshirt Senior Ahmari Coats caught three passes for 107 yards and a touchdown, which was 90 yards.

North Greenville (4-3, 4-0) is first in Coastal Carolina’s conference, and will host non-conference Valdosta State on Saturday afternoon.

Box Score

__________

Carson-Newman 28, Anderson 6

ANDERSON— Anderson’s passing game was dominated on Saturday afternoon as the Trojans were defeated by three scores against SAC conference rival at Melvin & Dollie Younts Stadium. Trojan Quarterback Tyler Wesley completed just 11 of 26 passes for 111 yards.

Wesley gained 79 yards on the ground and a touchdown. The Trojan offensive line allowed 15 QB hurries, and four sacks, both all-time highs. Leading receiver Zay Williams caught three passes for 49 yards while running back Bryson James rushed for 46 yards on 10 carries.

Anderson (5-2, 3-3) will host conference foe Wingate with three games left in the season on Saturday.

Box Score