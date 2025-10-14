James’ Big Day Leads AU Past Lenoir-Rhyne

HICKORY, N.C.— Anderson avenged their 2024 loss with dominant yet close 35-28 victory over Lenoir-Rhyne at Moretz Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Redshirt Sophomore running back Bryson James rushed for 221 yards and three touchdowns in a dominant and historic performance. James broke the school record for rushing yards in one game, the same record he set last week.

Redshirt Sophomore receiver Kenneth Brown caught six passes for 102 yards, including a 42-yard-deep shot. Quarterback Tyler Wesley completed 14 of 18 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown. Redshirt Sophomore defensive back led the team with 10 tackles and secured an interception.

James was named conference offensive player of the week Monday morning and Carter Wit was named defensive player of the week. Wit, a sophomore from Johns Creek, Ga., also played a significant role in the win at LR as he accounted for 10 total tackles with six being of the solo variety. He added a clutch interception at the 1-yard line with the game tied at 14 late in the first half. Wit also added a pass break up.

Anderson 5-2, 3-2 will host division rival Carson-Newman next week.

Box Score

___________

North Greenville 30, Erskine 0

DUE WEST— The Trailblazers dominated and shut out the Flying Fleet on Saturday afternoon at Dixie High School. Senior Quarterback Dylan Ramirez threw for 264 yards and two touchdowns and graduate receiver Cameron Walker caught four passes for 89 yards and a touchdown.

Redshirt Junior running back Reggion Bennett totaled 62 yards and a touchdown. Defensive End Jacob Tankersley totaled 0.5 sacks and two tackles for loss. North Greenville 3-3, 3-0 will host No. 19 UNC Pembroke this weekend.

Box Score

__________

No. 7/10 Tennessee Tech 27, Charleston Southern 13

CHARLESTON— The Bucs defense was far overmatched by The Golden Eagles rushing attack on Saturday afternoon at Buccaneer Field. Zolten Osborne completed just 11 of 24 passes for 80 yards, mainly to redshirt Junior tight end Nebanye Moore. Moore caught five passes for 57 yards.

Senior defensive lineman Malik McKenzie recorded two-TFLs, a sack and forced fumble. Running back Ke’Marion Baldwin averaged just 2.4 yards per carry over 17 attempts. Charleston Southern. 1-6, 0-3 will play at Western Illinois this Saturday.

Box Score