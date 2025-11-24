College Football: NGU Closes Out Season with Disappointing Playoff Loss

PENSACOLA, Fla.—It was a disappointing ending to a fulfilling season.

North Greenville University lost in the first round of the Division II championship tournament Saturday to finish the season that saw the Trailblazers run the table against their conference opponents.

One week after dominating their way through the Conference Carolinas Bowl, the Trailblazers offense sputtered toop much to mount a comeback.

The Argonauts went up 15-0 late in the second half and were one step ahead the entire game. Senior Quarterback Dylan Ramirez, in likely his final collegiate game, completed 19 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns. The theme of the 2025 season, the inability to stop the pass rush, played a key role in this game: Ramirez was sacked five times.

The Trailblazers were gashed on the ground, allowing 265 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Receiver Eric Rasheed continued his standout season, catching six passes for 127 yards and a TD. He finished with 53 catches for 973 yards and eight touchdowns, all team highs, averaging 81 yards per game. A disappointing way to end the season, it wasn’t all despair and gloom on Saturday. The Trailblazers (7-5, 6-0) were undefeated in their first season in Conference Carolinas play and won the conference title.

Charleston Southern 7, Tennessee State 6

CHARLESTON—It wasn’t a thing of beauty, but CSU will take a win on Senior Day.

The Bucs won a very close, defense heavy matchup on Saturday, to finish the season winning four of the last five. Charleston Southern dominated on the ground, posting 191 rushing yards, mostly from Ke’Marion Baldwin. Redshirt Sophomore Zolten Osborne completed just eight passes for 145 yards and a touchdown.

With a heavy rushing attack, only five Buccaneers caught one or more passes. Quay Kindell, the leading receiver, caught two for 83 yards and a touchdown.

After a disastrous 1-11 2024 season, the Bucs improved to 5-7, and 4-4 in conference play this season. A huge step forward for an ailing program. The Bucs were one score away in two matchups to finish at .500, and bowl game bound. Regardless, this season was a strong sign for Head Coach Gabe Giardina and Co.

