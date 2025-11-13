Men’s College Hoops: CSU Improves to 2-1 with Win over the Citadel

CHARLESTON, Va.— Blaine’s historic 42-point performance highlighted the tight 96-86 victory of the Citadel Monday night.

The Bucs finally pulled away midway through the second half with a 9-2 run capped by a Blaine three-pointer.

Blaine led the Bucs in points and rebounds with 11. After an off night from the free throw line on Thursday, the Bucs hit 76% of free shots on Monday night.

Charleston Southern (2-1, 0-0) will play in the 2025 Bulldog Bash against Alabama A&M on Thursday, and Lindenwood on Friday in Huntsville, Alabama.

Charleston Southern 106, Toccoa Falls 71

CHARLESTON— A 58-point first half highlighted a dominant victory for the Bucs at CSU Fieldhouse on Nov. 6. Graduate transfer guard Luke Williams led the Bucs with 22 points while transfer guard Blaine led the team with 11 rebounds, and two steals.

The Bucs were much more efficient on Thursday, shooting 50% from the field. Unfortunately, free throws were much more difficult, only nailing 50%.

Virginia Tech 98, Charleston Southern 67

BLACKSBURG, Va.— In the Bucs season opener on Nov. 3. a second-half defensive collapse led to the 31-point route. A nearly nine minute long 27-3 run by the Hokies to open the second half thrust the game out of reach.

Redshirt Junior transfer guard Brycen Blaine led the Bucs with 22 points and was second with eight rebounds. Although the defense fell apart in the second half, the offense had plenty of opportunities. The Bucs made just nine of 36 goal attempts in the second half.

