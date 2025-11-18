Men’s College Sports: CSU Football Drops Tight Game at UT Martin

MARTIN, Tenn.— A second half defensive meltdown sealed the Bucs fate on Saturday afternoon at Hardy M. Graham Stadium in a 17-14 loss to UT Martin.

Redshirt Freshman receiver Rashawn Cunningham dominated, with 216 yards, and a touchdown, the most of his career. Quarterback Zolten Osborne completed 14 passes for 276 yards and a touchdown.

Redshirt junior cornerback transfer Nick Sawyer defended two passes, while junior linebacker Steve Zayachkowsky led the Bucs with 10 tackles. Charleston Southern (4-7, 3-4) will play its last game of the season at Tennessee State on Saturday.

Box Score

_________

South Carolina Men’s College Basketball

Nov. 13

Alabama A&M 68, Charleston Southern 64

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.— The Bucs couldn’t mount a second half comeback and fell to Alabama A&M on Thursday night at AAMU event center. Emerging star transfer guard Brycen Blaine scored 22 points in 34 minutes. Blaine averages 24.5 point per game through his first four games with CSU.

Senior forward Reis Jones led the Bucs with 10 rebounds. Another below average shooting night as the Bucs made just 41% of field goals, and 57% of free throws.

Box Score

__________

Nov. 14

Lindenwood 83, Charleston Southern 77

HUNTSVILLE— The Bucs fell in the second game of the 2025 Bulldog Bash on Friday afternoon at the AAMU Event Center. The Bucs led 41-28 at halftime but allowed a 17-point run out the gate, and a seven-point run at the end of the second half.

Blaine continued to dominate, he led the team with 22 points. Blaine has scored 22+ points in four of his first five games with Charleston Southern. A’lahn Sumler, Jesse Hafemeister and Nate Brafford all scored 10 points.

Charleston Southern (2-3, 0-0) will play IU Indy Tuesday night.

Box Score

__________

Mars Hill 75, North Greenville 68

MARS HILL, N.C.—In the Southeast Regional Conference Challenge, the Trailblazers were dominated in the first half by Mars Hill and outscored by 24. NGU outscored the Panthers 45-28 in the second half but fell short of a massive comeback victory at Stanford Arena on Friday afternoon. Redshirt senior forward Jacob Brown led the team with 16 points, while three others scored 13.

The Trailblazers were highly inaccurate, shooting just 36% from the field, and 74% from the free throw line.

Box Score

__________

Anderson 101, Erskine 61

ANDERSON— Anderson’s dominant defense, combined with six players scoring 10+ points culminated into an easy victory on Friday afternoon at Abney Athletic Center. Redshirt senior transfer Kadyn Dawkins led the Trojans with 17 points in just 19 minutes. The Trojans shot 56% from the field, including an astounding 47% from three.

Anderson only had eight free throws but got 42 rebounds.

Box Score

__________

Nov. 15

North Greenville 58, No. 16 Columbus State University 57

A quick three-pointer from Carter Bobbitt gave the Trailblazers a one-point lead with two seconds in the final game of the Southeast Regional Conference Challenge. That three-pointer won the game but was the first time North Greenville led in the second half. Bobbitt, a redshirt freshman guard scored 26 points in his second ever collegiate game.

Brown secured a double-double, with 12 rebounds and 10 points. After a back-and-forth first half with four lead changes, the second half was dominated by the Cougars until the final seconds.

North Greenville (1-1, 0-0) will host Tusculum on Tuesday.

Box Score

__________

Anderson 89, Emmanuel 71

ANDERSON— The Trojans dominated this game from the start, but never relinquished the lead after midway through the first half. Trojan’s Junior Osmar Garcia-Araujo scored 27 points, which led the team. Sam Perez had 11 rebounds and nine points.

Anderson was accurate all night, but specifically in the first half shooting 60% from the field.

The Trojans (2-0, 0-0) will continue non-conference play at Eckerd College on Tuesday.

Box Score