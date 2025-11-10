Women’s College Sports: AU Soccer Wins SAC opener

ANDERSON—The ladies of Anderson University’s soccer team (10-4-2, 6-2-1 SAC) hosted Carson Newman (8-5-3, 4-3-3 SAC) in the quarterfinals of the South Atlantic Conference tournament November 8 and came out winners 2-0.

The Trojans defense was solid from the beginning. CNU had three shots in the first period and even thought they had 11 shots in the second period, the Anderson squad was dominating. Goalkeeper Aliyah Morgan had six saves in the game.

Offensively, Anderson took 12 shots with four on goal. Camryn Woods scored both Anderson goals. She scored one in the first half at 16 minutes and the other in the second period at 57 minutes. Ansley Douty provided assists on both goals. Woods had three total shots. Catherine Nardella had five shots while Douty and Whitley Anderson each had one. Anderson’s was on goal. Ceci Pumariega had two shots with one on goal.

Box Score

__________

Anderson Volleyball Beats Radford

CHARLESTON—Charleston’s volleyballers (15-11,7-5 Big South) had no trouble defeating Radford (8-18,4-8 Big South) on November 7 at Buccaneer Fieldhouse. The Trojans defeated Radford 3-0 (15-25, 18-25, 21-25).

Although Radford scored first, Southern never lost the lead after that in the first set. In set two, Charleston scored first and every looked back. A third set domination Charleston followed.

Presley Morris led the defense with 18 digs. Skylar Yates had 10. Yates had four serving aces in the game. Sophia Kluska had three aces.

Tristin Sutton helped in a big way with 20 assists. Cara McLean had 15. Yates had another good offensive day with 11 kills. Kluska had 10.

Box Score

__________

Charleston Falls to High Point

CHARLESTON—Charleston Southern’s volleyballers (15-12, 7-6) came up short 3-0 (25-23, 25-18, 26-24) to High Point (15-9,11-2) at home November 8.

Charleston stayed a few points behind for most of the first set. A kill by Skylar Yates tied the game at 19. The set totals were tied two other times. In the second set, Charleston had the lead early, but a back and forth battle ensued for the remainder of the set. The last set was the same play.

For Charleston, Yates finished the day with nine kills offensively. Olivia Durka finished with eight and Faith Burch had eight. Tristin Sutton continued her assisting ways by having 16 of those. Cara McLean had 10 assists. Emma Bednarek had two serving aces while McLean had one.

Defensively, Presley Morris led the way with 21 digs. Sutton had 15 while Yates had 14. Emerson Reiter got on the board with a dig as well.

Box Score

__________

Trojans Defeat Catawba

SALISBURY, N.C.—Anderson’s volleyballers (19-5,14-2 SAC) came home winners 3-2 (23-25, 25-18, 25-23, 18-25, 15-10) against Catawba (8-13,5-11 SAC) in confidence play November 7.

The first set saw five lead changes and seven tie scores. The third set saw 10 tie scores and two lead changes. The fourth set saw four tie scores and one lead change. Anderson led the entire time in the second and fifth sets.

For Anderson, Mia Elder had 15 kills to lead the pack. Maura Kindell had 12 while Emily Campbell had 11 and Ava Reeves had 10. Ellie Nieporte continued her helping was with a 44 assists.

Jamie Juhnevicz continued to play solid defense with 18 digs. Nieporte followed with 10. Karley Black got on the board with three digs.

Box Score

__________

NGU Volleyball Wins at Young Harris in Four Sets

YOUNG HARRIS, Ga. – The trip to the mountains was a successful one for the North Greenville volleyballers (13-13,11-8 CC) at Young Harris (8-19,5-14 CC) on November 8. Greenville battled Young Harris neck-and-neck in the opening set with NGU squeezing by 28-26.

Young Harris hit the floor running in the second and won 27-25. Greenville kicked it up a notch and won the last two sets (25 -12 and 25-22) to win the match 3-1.

Greenville’s Payton Taylor led the way defensively with 18 digs. Macie Gentry had 14 digs while Samantha Ball had 13 and Allison Ball had 12.

Offensively, Samantha Ball crushed it with 21 kills while Taylor had 11 and Anna Fiddelke had 10. Allison Ball helped out tremendously with 32 assists while Madison Sherman had 13. Gabby Rice and Allison ball were solid serving with three aces. Teal Phelan got on the board with one.

Box Score

__________

CSU Basketball Fades Late against COC

CHARLESTON—A four quarter battle took place in Charleston November 7 when the CSU women’s basketball team took on College of Charleston. A first quarter lead evaporated quickly for CSU, and they played from behind the last three quarters to lose 80-65.

Charleston was 24 of 28 from the field and 6-10 from the line. Asha Sra led Charleston with 20 points. Alaina Nettles had 13 with 10 rebounds to lead Charleston.

Box Score