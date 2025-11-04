Women’s College Sports Roundup: CSU Soccer Falls in Playoffs

FARMVILLE, Va.—After battling hard and both teams scoreless at the end of the first period, the Charleston Southern women’s soccer team was outscored by Longwood 2-0 in the second period to fall 2-0 at the Big South Conference playoffs on Saturday, November 1, ending the 2025 season for the Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers defense kept Longwood at bay in the first half. Longwood took eight shots in the first half with Goalkeeper saving two Longwood goal attempts. Offensively, Charleston took one shot in the first period.

In the second period, Charleston outshot Longwood 8-7. Longwood connected on two of those at 54 and 64 minutes into the contest. The 54-minute goal was on a penalty kick. For Charleston, Delaney Evers and Jenea Knight each had two shots in the second half. Sedona Dancu, Carson Wells, Rachel Gopalakrishnan and Jessica Boyle each had a shot in the half as well. The shots from Boyle and Knight were on goal.

Charleston finishes 6-8-4 on the season with a 3-4-1 record against Big South opponents. They were near equal in non-conference games (3-4-3).

For the season, Charleston had 212 shots with 90 of them on goal. Knight led with 38 shots, 18 shots on goal, had two assists and scored seven times.

Dancu had 28 shots, 11 shots on goal, scored five times and had one assist. Cadance Bell had five shots and four on goal and had three goals. Gopalakrishnan had 20 shots, one goal and three assists. Rowyn Serne had 15 shots, one goal and three assists.

Hailey Swenson had 17 shots with eight on goal, and two goals and one assist. Jessica Boyle had 15 shots with five on goal and had one goal and two assists. DeAngelis had nine shots with six on goal, scored once and had one assist. Katie Hoffman finished with eight shots and seven on goal and had two assists. Wells had nine shots with five on goal and one assist.

CSU Volleyballers Ease Past Gardner Webb

BOWLING SPRINGS, N.C.—A first set loss (16-25) for Charlestons volleyballers (14-10, 6-4 Big South) against Gardner Webb (11-16, 2-8 Big South) wasn’t enough to get them down, and they took the next three sets (25-15, 25-23, 25-22) for the win 3-1 on October 31.

CS led early 7-3 in the first set but were outscored 18-9 the rest of the way to trail 1-0. However, the second set was total Buccaneer domination to tie the match at one. The third set saw a closer matchup with five tie scores and four lead changes, with Charleston winning by just two points. The fourth set had six tie scores and two lead changes with CS winning the set and match.

For Charleston, they had 81 digs with 20 of those by Skyler Yates. Presley Morris had 17, Tristin Sutton had 15 and Cara McLean had 13.

Offensively, Yartes had 10 of the 50 attacks. Emily Struckmeyer, Emmy Rollins and Olivia Durka each had nine. McLean had 22 of the 47 assists with Sutton followed with 18. Yates tied the school record for aces in a single match with eight while Rollins had two and Morris had one.

Bucs Volleyball Drops Match to Winthrop

ROCK HILL—The Charleston Southern Volleyballers (14-11, 6-5 Big South) finished out their 2025 road games on Saturday, November 1 with a four-set loss (25-21, 17-25, 15-25, 21-25) to a very good Big South Conference team in Winthrop (15-6, 9-2 Big South).

Charleston started strong in the opening set, but Winthrop quickly rebounded in the final three. For Charleston, Presley led with 23 digs. Yates led in kills with 14. McLean had 19 assists to lead the category. Emma Bednarek led in serving aces with three.

NGU Volleyball Team Beat Lees-McRae in Three Sets

BANNER ELK, N.C. – North Greenville’s volleyballers (11-13, 9-8 CC) and Lees-McRae (10-16, 9-7 CC) showed strong offensives in their conference matchup in North Carolina on halloween night Oct. 31.

Greenville led the whole way in the first set, but the final two sets were back-and-forth efforts. In the second set, there were 10 tie scores and five lead changes. In the last set, there was six tie scores and three lead changes. In the end, Greenville won all three sets 25-21, 25-21 and 25-22.

For Greenville, Samantha Ball led with 14 of the 39 team kills. Allison Ball had 19 of the 36 team assists. Ball led with 15 of the 66 digs defensively. Madison Sherman had two of the three serving aces.

Trailblazers Upset Lees-McRae

BANNER ELK, N.C.—In a fairly evenly matched game, North Greenville (5-9-3, 5-5-3 CC) defeated Lees-McRae (7-8-2, 6-6-1CC) in the final four seconds to score the win 1-0 on November 1 to end the regular season.

LM had a one-shot advantage 14-13 in the game, but it was a Valerie Hernandez goal at the 89:56 mark that sealed the deal for NG. Each team had eight shots on goal. Hernandez and Jaycee Watkins each had two shots. Hernandez’s two were on goal. Watkins had one on goal.

Aubrey Kramer had six shots with four on goal. Holly Lanter had three shots with one on goal. NGU’s Angeline Montoya won the save battle 8-7 over McRae’s Laura Walker.

Anderson Volleyballers Win Again

ANDERSON—The Anderson University volleyballers (17-5, 12-2 SAC) continued to dominate in 2025 and this time, it was against UVA Wise and a 3-0 (25-14, 25-10, 25-19) outcome on October 31 at the Abney Center.

“Our overall play tonight was a little sharper and more on point than last night,” head coach Todd Hay said. “Offensively, we were balanced and the defense was really fighting hard on each point. Hopefully, we can continue to build on this going forward.”

Nieporte had 37 of the 41 Trojan assists in the game. She now has 2000 career assists. Emily Campbell had nine kills to lead in the offensive category. Freshman Jamie Juhnevicz had a solid night defensively with 19 of the 45 trojan digs.

AU Soccer Ties Carson-Newman

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn.—The Anderson University women’s soccer team (8-4-2, 5-3-1) led for 89 of the 90 minutes against Carson Newman (7-4-3, 3-3-3) in Jefferson City on November 1, but the result was a tie 1-1.

Anderson scored first at four minutes when Ansley Douty found the net, then for the next 85 minutes, they played superb defense. CN scored with with 15 seconds left in the game to spoil the win for the Trojans. Trojan goalkeeper Aliyah Morgan had a fantastic showing with eight saves in the game. Carson Newman had 22 total shots with nine on goal. Anderson only had five shots in the game. Douty had two of those. She also had two on goal including the scoring goal. Gabrielle Kirchner had two shots and one on goal.

