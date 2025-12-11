Fulfill Your Ministry—A Book in Honor of Phil Newton

In the latter days of the Apostle Paul’s ministry, he offered a series of heartfelt encouragements to his young protégé Timothy. Each word of counsel ultimately falls under one clear banner: “Fulfill your ministry” (2 Tim. 4:5). The immeasurable impact of Paul’s influence on Timothy reveals something every young minister longs for—a Paul-like figure who will spur him on in the “noble task” of shepherding God’s people, growing as a Christian man, leading with integrity, and proclaiming the Word with boldness and clarity.

Phil Newton is such a man. His influence on me—and on countless others laboring in the Kingdom—cannot be easily captured or summarized. Yet, as Roger Duke wisely observed many months ago, Phil must be honored.

Romans 13:7 instructs the saints to give “honor to whom honor is owed,” and this festschrift is our humble attempt to do just that. Fulfill Your Ministry: Essays in Honor of Phil A. Newton gathers contributions from those who have served alongside Phil, colleagues past and present, and mentees who represent only a fraction of his reach. Together, these essays commend Phil’s ministerial example to pastors and church leaders everywhere.

Phil models the personal character commended in the Pastoral Epistles, carrying a deep affection for Christ reminiscent of the Puritans. For decades he shepherded God’s people with the selfless care of the Good Shepherd. And he faithfully exposited the Scriptures to congregations he knew and loved. These three roles—the person, the pastor, and the preacher—shape the structure of the book. Each section offers a blend of scholarly, pastoral, and devotional reflection from which pastors, leaders, students, and many others will benefit.

And still, Phil’s work continues. Now serving as the Director of Pastoral Care and Mentoring with The Pillar Network, he invests himself wholeheartedly in pastors from a wide range of ministry contexts.

Like Paul, Phil does not “account [his] life of any value nor as precious to [himself],” but aims to finish the course as a drink offering to God (Acts 20:24; 2 Tim 4:6). Through various ministerial and medical trials, Phil continues to labor—his dear wife at his side—singularly focused on testifying to the gospel of grace. The full measure of his impact will only be known in the life to come. Until then, may God be increasingly glorified in the faithfulness of His servant, Phil Newton.

Matthew W. Moore is a pastor at Harvest DeSoto, a church replant in North Mississippi. He is coeditor of the book “Fulfill Your Ministry”.