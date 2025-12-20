Men’s College Hoops: Anderson Moves to 9-0 with Win over Newberry

NEWBERRY— The Trojans’ 21-10 run to finish the first half propelled them past Newberry to continue their electric undefeated season at Eleazer Arena on Thursday night. Freshman Rashawn Inglemon led Anderson with 29 points, his second-best performance all season.

Inglemon’s dominant performance thrust him into the team points lead, overtaking Osmar Garcia-Araujo, who scored 17. A.J. Wright led the team with seven rebounds.

The Trojans have won six straight by at least 14 points, and six of nine by at least 19.

Anderson (9-0, 4-0) will host Lincoln Memorial University on Saturday.

Box Score

_________

Charleston Southern 113, North Florida 90

CHARLESTON— The Bucs never trailed in their win over North Florida Thursday, shooting an elite 64% from the field in the second half at CSU Fieldhouse.

Graduate forward Jesse Hafemeister led the team with 29 points, his most with the Bucs. Luke Williams and Brycen Blaine co-led the team with six rebounds each.

Charleston Southern (8-5, 0-0) will play at Furman on Sunday.

Box Score

_________

North Greenville 82, Southern Wesleyan 72

CENTRAL— The Trailblazers utilized a 19-8 run to push ahead by 19 at halftime and never faltered at Tysinger Gymnasium on Tuesday.

The Trailblazers had five players with 10+ points, and Savion Brown led the team with 19. Jacob Brown continued his team-leading season with nine more rebounds.

North Greenville shot 40% from three.

North Greenville (5-4, 3-2) will play Belmont Abbey on January 3.

Box Score