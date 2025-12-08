Men’s College Hoops: CSU Dumps 124 on Warren Wilson

CHARLESTON— The Bucs dismantled Division III Warren Wilson 124-63 Thursday night at CSU Fieldhouse. The Bucs scored 74 points in the first half and never trailed. Armari Carraway scored 36 points in just 22 minutes and 11-of-16 from beyond the three-point arc.

Devin Brafford led the team with 10 rebounds in 16 minutes, while the team recovered 69 total. Charleston Southern’s 124 points was the most since the Bucs’ 2022-2023 season.

Charleston Southern (6-5) continues non-conference play against South Carolina State tonight.

__________

Converse 72, North Greenville 70

TIGERVILLE—A three-pointer at the buzzer from Converse’s Will Fowler defeated the Trailblazers on Wednesday night at Hayes Gymnasium. With five ties and six lead changes, this back-and-forth matchup went down to the wire. The Trailblazers led 42 of the final 43 seconds of the second half before the deep three pointer was hit.

Forward Jacob Brown led the team in points (25) while redshirt Freshman guard Carter Bobbitt scored 20. Bobbitt now averages 20 points per game, the highest on the team while Brown leads the team with a .574 FG%.

North Greenville (3-3, 1-1) will host Emmanuel University on Saturday.

__________

UT Martin 73, Charleston Southern 56

MARTIN—Charleston Southern fell apart offensively in the second half and in a loss to UT-Martin Tuesday night at Kathleen and Tom Elam Center. The Bucs allowed a 22-3 run midway through the second half which iced the game. The Bucs shot 27% from the field in the second half, which greatly aided the collapse.

Star guard Brycen Blaine got his fifth double-double of the season while leading the Bucs with 10 rebounds. Graduate guard Luke Williams led the team with 19 points, his second most this season.