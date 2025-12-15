Men’s College Hoops: Garcia-Araujo Pours in 34 to Lead NGU past Carson-Newman

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn.— Anderson’s Junior Osmar Garcia-Araujo career high 34-points helped the Trojans remain undefeated on Saturday night with a 94-80 win over Carson-Newman at Holt Fieldhouse. Garcia-Araujo led the Trojans with 12 rebounds, marking his second double-double of the year. He averages 17.6 points per game, and has twice the rebounds of the second-highest Trojan.

Rashawn Inglemon scored 14 points and made 5 of 11 from the field. The Trojans shot above average from the field, but struggled from the free throw line, making 59%.

No. 18 Anderson, (8-0, 3-0) remains atop the South Atlantic Conference, and will play at Newberry College on Wednesday.

Mount Olive 84, North Greenville 80

TIGERVILLE— A last minute layup sealed the victory for Mount Olive on Saturday afternoon at Hayes Gymnasium. Senior Guard Savion Brown led the Trailblazers with 19 points. Redshirt Freshman Carter Bobbitt continued his dominant season with 18 more points. Bobbitt leads the team with 18.9 points per game and is second in rebounds with 57.

The Trailblazers were sharp shooting with accuracy on Saturday night, nailing 58% of their shots from the field. North Greenville (4-4, 2-2) will play at Southern Wesleyan University on Tuesday night.

