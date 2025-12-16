Woman’s College Hoops: AU Uses Late Run to Beat Young Harris

YOUNG HARRIS, Ga.—Trailing after one quarter,16-13, Anderson’s women hoopers had a three-point edge in the second 19-16 to tie it 32 at halftime. Young Harris reclaimed the lead 49-42 after three quarters, and it took a 27-9 run in the fourth quarter to help AU secure the win 69-58 on December 10.

“Really proud of our fight today,” coach Jonathan Barbaree said. “There were several moments that we could have folded but we continued to climb back into the game. From two minutes into the fourth quarter we played like we wanted it more. That’s the look that we have been waiting on. But overall a great team effort.”

The final quarter featured a 20-0 run for the Trojans. Down 55-44 with seven minutes to go, a shot from downtown by Peyton Oliver began the comeback and ultimately the win.

Oliver led the scoring for the Trojans, tying her career-high of 16 points on 5-14 shooting from the field and 4-11 shooting from deep. She added two rebounds, two assists and two steals. Oliver added eight points in the final quarter.

Junior Kyla Cain had a career-high 15 points on 4-6 shooting from the field and career-high 6-10 from the free throw line. She added four rebounds, a team-high, and career-high five assists and two steals.

Ashley Hill tied her career-high of 12 points with three assists, two rebounds, two blocks and one steal. She shot 5-10 from the field and 2-3 from deep. Hill came up with 10 points in the final quarter to lead the Trojan comeback.

Ashley Sheridan had 10 points with six rebounds and three assists.

Anderson Falls to Tough Carson Newman

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn.—The AU Trojans (4-4, 1-2 SAC) fell behind early and just couldn’t recover against Carson Newman (6-3, 3-1 SAC) on December 13. The result was a 91-66 Carson-Newman victory.

Missed shots were the story of this game. The Trojans shot just 32 percent from the field. The Eagles shot just 47 percent.

Freshman Ashley Hill had another career high. She scored 15 points on 5-11 shooting with two triples. She led the Trojans on the boards too with nine rebounds.

Senior Ashlyn Sheridan had 11 points and four rebounds. Ciara Harris scored 10 points. Jessica Cooper had seven points. She was 5-5 from the free throw line.

NGU Takes Down Mount Olive

TIGERVILLE—North Greenville University (5-5, 2-2 CC) and Mount Olive (2-5, 0-3 CC) went back and forth in the opening quarter, but NGU commanded the game from the beginning of the second quarter and won 80-62 on December 13.

The game was tied at 16 after one quarter, then Greenville took the second quarter 19-11 to lead at halftime 35-27. After Mount Olive won the third quarter 15-13, Greenville finished off MO with a 32-20 fourth quarter showing.

Maliyah Mason led Greenville with 21 points. She had 10 rebounds. Quinn Johnston had 17 points. As a team, Greenville was 55 percent (27-for-49) from the field and 65 percent (17-for-26) from the free throw line. MO was just 33 percent (20-for-60) from the field.

