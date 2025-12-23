Women’s College Hoops: NGU Squeaks Past Southern Weslyan

CENTRAL—The women’s basketball team from North Greenville University (6-5, 3-2 CC) and Southern Wesleyan (208, 1-4 CC) were neck-and-neck for most of their contest on December 16 before NGU escaped with a 85-81 win.

The win is NGU’s second straight, but the Trailblazers had to overcome a slow start. They picked up speed three minutes into the game and took the lead 5-4 at 7:24 left in the opening quarter. The game was tied at seven at 5:56 left, then SW took the lead 10-7 at 5:26 remaining.

SW increased its lead to 14-9 before Greenville went on a 10-4 run to lead at the buzzer 19-17.

The same action took place in the second quarter. The game was tied at 19 at the 9:50 mark, at 23 at 6:59 and again at 25 at the six-minute mark. Greenville would briefly have the lead, then SW would take the lead back. SW led 36-32 at the half.

SW went on a 8-0 run in the third quarter before Greenville turned things around. The game ended up tied at 57 at the third quarter buzzer. Greenville played from behind for half the fourth quarter before taking the lead 69-68. SW would take the lead back at four minutes left but couldn’t keep it. The game was tied at 77 with just a minute left, then a layup by Maliyah Mason gave Greenville the lead and they kept the lead until regulation ran out.

Greenville shot 44 percent from the field and 77 percent from the free throw line. Mason led the Trailblazers with 23 points and seven rebounds. Jayla Cook had 14 points with eight rebounds. Quinn Johnston and Amiyah Ware each had 10 points. Jasia Booth had eight points and eight rebounds.

Newberry tops Anderson 62-49

NEWBERRY – Newberry College (8-3, 2-3 SAC) was just a few steps ahead of the Anderson women basketball’s team (4-5, 1-3 SAC) on Wednesday night December 17. The result was a loss for the Trojans 62-49.

Newberry outscored Anderson 16-15 in the first quarter, 12-11 in the second, 20-10 in the third and 14-13 in the fourth for the win. For Anderson, Ashley Hill led with 12 points. Ciara Harris had nine points. Harris and Rose Gravel had eight rebounds each. Anderson shot just 35 precent from the field. They were solid with an 80 percentage from the line.

Clemson Delivers Lopsided Win over CSU

CHARLESTON – A 20-7 Clemson (8-4, 1-1 ACC) first quarter effort set the stage for a Tiger win over the Charleston (2-8, 0-0 Big South) Buccaneers 78-52 on December 17. Charleston trailed 37-21 at halftime. 54-37. The second half was the same uphill battle.

Charleston was 40 percent from the field and 50 percent from the free throw line. Asha Sra led Charleston in scoring with 16. Thelma Barbitch had 12 points.

CSU Falls to Furman 66-53

CHARLESTON—An 18-15 fourth quarter effort was a little too late for Charleston Southern’s (2-9, 0-0 Big South) women’s basketball team’s game against Furman (6-6, 0-0 SoCon) on Dec. 19 at home.

Charleston lost 66-53. Charleston was outscored 17-15 in the first quarter, 12-8 in the second quarter and 22-12 in the third quarter. Caelan Ellis led Charleston with 15 points. Asha Sra had 10 points and five rebounds. Tyonna Bailey also had 10 points. She had five rebounds. Charleston was 42 percent (21-50) from the field.

