Women’s College Sports: Bailey’s Career Night Leads CSU Past Allen

CHARLESTON—Trailing after one quarter, the Charleston Southern University women’s basketball team (2-6, 0-0 Big South) scored 21 points in the second and dominated the rest of the way to defeat Allen (3-1, 3-0 SIAC) 83-62 on December 1.

CSU was only allowed nine points in the first quarter. The Lady Bucs had an early lead 5-4 in the first three minutes but were outscored 8-4 the remaining minutes to trail 12-9 after one. A three-pointer by Sydney Bradley at 9:42 tied the game, then after losing the lead briefly, they regained the lead at 9:07. A back-and-forth game was played till halftime. Charleston led 30-22.

They never lost the lead the remaining two quarters. Tyonna Bailey led Charleston in scoring with a career-high 24 points. She was 5-for-6 from downtown. She also had nine rebounds. Caelan Ellis had 14 points including three from beyond the arc. Thelman Barbitch had 10 points, three three-pointers. As a team, Charleston shot 49 percent from the field and were 76 percent from the free throw line.

Box Score

__________

NGU Tops Converse

TIGERVILLE—North Greenville University (4-4, 1-1 CC) played a solid second half game with Converse University and it was the difference. Greenville won 84-66.

Maliyah Mason finished with 20 points and had 13 rebounds. Amiyah Ware finished with 16 points. As a team, Greenville was 80 percent from the free throw line.

Box Score

__________

Charleston Southern Falls to Mercer

CHARLESTON—A lackluster first half left Charleston Southern’s women’s basketball’s team a deficit they couldn’t overcome against Mercer on November 28.

Charleston was down 22-8 after one quarter. For the first five minutes of play, Charleston was held scoreless. A three-pointer by Asha Sra put the Buccaneers on the board at 3:23. This style of play set the tone for the rest of the game. The Buccaneers trailed 39-17 at halftime, Charleston had a back-and-forth second half, but it wasn’t enough. The Buccaneers lost 71-45.

Charleston was 23 percent (15-for-63) from the field. They were 58 percent (7-for-12) from the free throw line. Caelan Ellis and Sra each finished the game with 16 points. Alaina Nettles had eight rebounds in the game.

Box Score

__________

Anderson Falls in SAC Opener

MEADOWVIEW, Va.—For three out of four quarters, the game between the Anderson women’s basketball team and Emory and Henry on November 29 were neck and neck (21-20, 18-18 and 22-22), but a 24-12 third quarter in Emory’s favor was the difference. Anderson lost 84-73.

Freshman Ashley Hill had a career-high 12 points and a career-high five rebounds, while senior Khiara Flugence had equal points.

Graduate student Clara Harris (Alexandria, Va.) added another 12 points and two rebounds. She went 6-6 at the free throw line. Sophomore Rose Gravel came up with a season-high and team-high 10 rebounds with seven points. Senior Ashlyn Sheridan came up with ten points.

Anderson was 43 percent 928-65 from the field and was 35 percent (6-for-17) from downtown. They were 84 percent (11-for-23) from the free throw line.

Box Score

__________

Anderson Falls to Francis Marion

FLORENCE – The Anderson Trojan women’s basketball team played at Francis Marion on December 3 and came home with a 80-69 loss.

Graduate student Clara Harris scored a career-high 28 points with five rebounds and one steal. She shot 11-15 from the field and 3-4 from deep. Sophomore Rose Gravel followed up with 11 points, five rebounds and a team-high three blocks.

Junior Peytyn Oliver came up with 10 points, four rebounds and dished out a team-high four assists. Senior Ashlyn Sheridan led the boards for both teams with a season-high eight rebounds along with six points.

Box Score