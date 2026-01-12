Men’s College Hoops: AU Winning Streak Reaches 14

ANDERSON— Anderson ran away from Tusculum in the second half and easily beat Tusculum 86-65 for their 14th consecutive victory. AU’s growing streak—a school record—has skyrocketed the Trojans into No. 4 in the DII NABC coach’s poll.

All five Trojans’ starters scored at least 11 points, with Kadyn Dawkins team leading 16 points. Osmar Garcia-Araujo led the team with eight rebounds, while AJ Wright was one assist away from double-digits, and the unconventional double-double.

Anderson shot an elite 54% from the field, and 83% from the free throw line to down the Pioneers on Saturday afternoon at Abney Athletic Center.

Anderson (14-0, 8-0) will host Catawba on Wednesday night and aim to continue their elite winning streak. Catawba is 11-3, and third in the South Atlantic Conference.

Box Score

___________

High Point 84, Charleston Southern 82

CHARLESTON— High Point quickly pulled away from the Bucs in overtime after a Luke Williams jumper tied the game with seven seconds remaining in regulation on Saturday afternoon at CSU Fieldhouse.

A’lahn Sumler led the Bucs with 19 points while Reis Jones’ team leading 14 rebounds aided his double-double.

After an elite start to the season, Brycen Blaine was held to just nine points in twenty minutes of play. Blaine has two 15+ point games since the beginning of December after starting the season with eight of nine points over 18 points.

Charleston Southern (11-8, 2-2) will host USC Upstate on Wednesday.

Box Score

__________

Chowan 70, North Greenville 58

MURFREESBORO, Tenn.— North Greenville blew a four-point halftime lead with a disastrous second half that led to its second straight loss, this time at Hawks Athletic Center on Saturday afternoon. Savion Brown scored 22 points over 40 minutes of play which led the team. Jacob Brown was one rebound away from a double-double. His 11 points were the second most. No other Trailblazer scored more than eight.

The Trailblazers shot 34% from the field, and 20% of their free throws in the second half, which threw them under. Despite nine score ties and eight lead changes, North Greenville’s ineffective second half doomed them.

North Greenville (7-6, 4-4) will host Carolina on Tuesday.

Box Score