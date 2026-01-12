Women’s College Hoops: Anderson Beats Up Tusculum 81-38

ANDERSON—Tusculum (1-13,1-7 SAC) didn’t know what hit them in its conference showdown with Anderson (SC) (6-8,2-6 SAC) Saturday in Anderson, with the Lady Trojans winning easily 81-38.

Tusculum didn’t have time to get warmed up as the Trojans showed their might in the first quarter, winning it 25-8 after going on a 19-5 run. The Pioneers were held to just one point through the first six minutes of the second quarter, as the Trojans won it 21-9. Anderson led 46-17 at halftime.

Anderon didn’t let up in the second half. Anderson won round three 19-13 to lead 65-30 and cruised through the final quarter 16-8 to coast to victory.

“I thought we did a great job today continuing what we started Wednesday,” head coach Jonathon Barbaree said. “We got out early with great ball pressure and allowed that to jumpstart our offense. Even though have been hit with the injury bug of late we’ve continued to grind and build.”

It was the second-highest scoring game of the season for the Trojans who shot 43.7 percent from the field, 29.4 percent from deep and 87.5 percent from the line. They had 49 points off of turnovers after forcing 38 turnovers from the Pioneers. The Trojans gave away just 12 turnovers, the fewest they have this season.

Leading the way for Anderson was Ciara Harris with 19 points and seven rebounds. Ashley Hill had 18 points and three rebounds.

CSU Loses Despite Strong Showing in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL—Charleston Southern’s women’s basketball team (4-13,2-2 Big South) was solid against Winthrop (10-8,3-1 Big South) on January 10, but at the end, Winthrop won the contest 63-54.

Winthrop led 16-11 after one quarter of the big south contest. Both teams scored 15 points in the second, but Winthrop led 31-26 at half time. Winthrop won round three 15-9 before Charleston kept pushing through and outscored Winthrop 19-17 in the fourth quarter. It wasn’t enough.

For CSU, Tyonna Bailey scored 30 points and had 12 rebounds. She was 5-for-9 from the free throw line. Caelan Ellis had 11 points. She was 4-for-4 from the free throw line.

North Greenville Loses Fourth Straight

MURFREESBORO, NC. – The North Greenville (6-9,3-5 Conference Carolinas) women’s basketball team led 32-26 at halftime against Chowan (6-6,4-4 Conference Carolinas) Saturday in Murfreesboro, North Carolina, but were outscored 43-25 in the second half to return home with its fourth loss in a row.

NGU shot 30 percent (20-for-65) from the field and 63 percent (12-for-19) from the free throw line. Jayla Cook was the leading Trailblazer scorer with 15 points. Janyla Willians had 13 rebounds int he game. She scored six points.

