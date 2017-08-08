Anderson University – Beth Moore simulcast Sept. 16

Anderson University will host a live simulcast of Bible teacher and best-selling author Beth Moore, 9:30 a.m.-4:15 p.m. (doors open at 8:45 a.m.). The free event includes a day of music and worship, sessions led by Moore, and opportunities for fellowship. The Saluda Baptist Association and Women’s LIFE Fellowship are co-sponsoring the event with Anderson University, which will be held at the G. Ross Anderson Jr. Student Center on AU’s main campus. For more information, contact Becky Walker at beckywalker@andersonuniversity.edu or (864) 231-2000.