Chesterfield Baptist Association, 2017 annual evangelism conference. Guest speakers and times:

Sunday, 6 p.m. — Tom Tucker

Monday, 7 p.m. — Mike Whitson

Tuesday, 7 p.m. — Trent McLaughlin

Wednesday, 7 p.m. — Ron Lynch

Hosted by Pine Grove Baptist Church, Chesterfield. For information, call William Lewis at 843-758-3260 or Chesterfield Baptist Association office at 843-634-6338.