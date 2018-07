Enoree Baptist Church, Newberry, 205th anniversary and homecoming, 11 a.m. Guest speaker: Gary Hollingsworth, executive director-treasurer of the South Carolina Baptist Convention. There will be a covered dish meal following the service. Organized in 1768 as Bauskett’s Baptist Church, Enoree is one of the oldest churches in Newberry County. George Leagans is the pastor at Enoree.