Heath Springs Baptist Church, Moriah Baptist Association, 130th anniversary and Founder’s Day service, 10:30 a.m. Pre-service music by King’s Cause at 10 a.m. Special recognition of Clyde Wright, the church’s oldest living pastor who served the church in the 1960s. Guest speaker: Carlisle Driggers, former executive director-treasurer of the South Carolina Baptist Convention. Lunch following the service.