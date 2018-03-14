Heath Springs Good Friday service March 30

Heath Springs Baptist Church, Heath Springs, community Good Friday service, 7 p.m. Seven pastors will preach for seven minutes on one of the cries of Christ from the Cross. Speakers include: Cotton Pate (Frontline Biker Church); Kelvin Hinson (Flint Ridge Baptist Church); Samuel Duong (Cambodian Baptist Church, Spartanburg); Casey Swails (Crestview Baptist Church, Lancaster); Kyle Sims (First ARP Church, Lancaster); David Huffman (Oak Ridge ARP Church); and Rusty McAlister (Sherwood Baptist Church). Special music provided by the Second Calvary Baptist Church choir, Wade ten Bensel, and Keith Mosely. The public is invited to attend. For more information, call pastor Frankie Melton at 803-288-6168.