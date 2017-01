Heath Springs Baptist Church, Moriah Association, missions weekend with Tim and Jody Cross, missionaries to refugees in the Carolinas. Special music from the 50-member Karenni Refugee Choir of Calvary Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, N.C., Jan. 28, 6:30 p.m., and Jan. 29, 10:45 a.m. Free event open to the public. For more information, contact Frankie Melton at 803-288-6168.