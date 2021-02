Langston Baptist Church, Clinton, grand reopening after closing in March 2020. New pastor Gregory Rankin and family will lead the service on March 7 at 11 a.m. Potluck dinner following the service (feel free to bring your favorite food; drinks, silverware and plates will be provided). Address: 1474 Langston Church Road, Clinton. Call 864-682-7306 or 864-684-0930 for questions.