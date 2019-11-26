Maple Baptist 8th annual Nativities Exhibition Dec. 6-8

Maple Baptist Church, Conway, 8th annual Nativities Exhibition. Dec. 6, 2-8 p.m. (Papa John’s Pizza by the slice $2, 5:30-7); Dec. 7, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. (family photo opportunity, 1-4 p.m.; adult and children’s nativity costumes will be provided); Dec. 8, 12-4 p.m. (barbecue plates to go, $10, 12-1 p.m.). Over 200 nativities from around the world, state and local collections, as well as original artisans’ works, will be on display; living nativity (weather permitting) and silent auction. Free admission; donations accepted. To pre-order food: 843-365-2627 or MapleBaptist@yahoo.com. For more information: call Martha Johnson, 843-365-3685, or visit www.maplebaptistchurch.com.