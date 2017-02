North Greenville University will host Dr. Jason Duesing, academic provost and professor of historical theology at Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, who will deliver a lecture titled “Freedom Found Under an Umbrella: The Life and Thought of Martin Luther”— a Reformation 500th Anniversary Reflection. Duesing is the author of “Seven Summits in Church History.” The public is invited to attend. For more information, contact Frankie Melton at 803-288-6168.