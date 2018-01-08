Moriah Association workshop Jan. 29-Feb. 2

“Simply the Story Workshop,” Moriah Mission Center, Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. “Simply the Story” training equips laymen and pastors to effectively use oral strategy in evangelism and discipleship. It is a process that can be used in missions worldwide and in a local church-community context. Certified conference leaders Reiny Koschel and Mike Carter will facilitate this training. Cost is $50 (includes meals for the week), but scholarships are available to qualified applicants. Registration deadline: Jan. 18. Contact Moriah Baptist Association at 803-283-8409 to register or for further information.