NGU alumni gathering Jan. 16

North Greenville University’s Office of Adult and Graduate Admissions and the Graduate School of Christian Ministry are hosting an alumni gathering at the Tim Brashier Campus in Greer, 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Graduate Christian ministry alumni are invited to network and enjoy a “Pastries with the President” time with NGU president Gene C. Fant Jr. at 11:30 a.m. Campus staff will be conducting tours of the Greer campus as alumni enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres during a time of fellowship. Larry McDonald, dean of the Graduate School of Christian Ministry, will also share a message titled “Ministry for the Marathon.” To register for the event, contact Maria Kithcart at 864-663-7522 or via email at maria.kithcart@ngu.edu.

