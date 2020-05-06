NGU hosts National Day of Prayer drive-in-event

North Greenville University, in partnership with HIS Radio, will be hosting a National Day of Prayer drive-in event Thursday, May 7, from 12-12:45 p.m. on NGU’s Tim Brashier Campus, 405 Lancaster Avenue, Greer. NGU President Gene Fant Jr. and area church leaders will lead in prayer for local, state and national leaders, the re-gathering of churches and NGU, students, the community, and all the front-line workers and families impacted by COVID-19. The service will be transmitted through 107.1 FM station and live-streamed through HIS Radio and NGU Facebook pages. NGU will be collecting non-perishable food items at the event to donate to Greer Relief and Resources Agency.